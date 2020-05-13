This week’s Capital Journal Athletes of the Week are Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Clayton Alban, Sully Buttes sophomore Darion Osterkamp and Stanley County senior Cade Stover.

Alban is a multi-sport athlete for the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors. He runs track and plays soccer. Alban was a defensive leader for the Govs soccer team this past season, who improved in every game they played under first year coach Matt DeBoer.

Osterkamp is a multi-sport athlete for the Sully Buttes Chargers. He runs cross country and track and field. Osterkamp can be counted on for trying his best in every competition. Look for him to improve in both sports over the next couple of years.

Stover, nicknamed Stove Cat, is a multiple sport athlete for the Stanley County Buffaloes. He plays football and wrestling, and has played basketball in the past. Stover is known for having an excellent mullet, and for cheering on the Buffaloes girls teams when playing in the pep band.

