This week’s Pierre Capital Journal Athletes of the Week are Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Grant Judson, Sully Buttes freshman Caitlin Birney and Stanley County sophomore Levi Stover.

Judson is a multi-sport athlete. He competes in basketball and tennis. Judson was relied on a lot this past season for his defense and long range shot ability. Judson was one of the most consistent tennis players for the Govs last season.

Birney is a multi-sport athlete. She competes in volleyball, basketball and track. Only a freshman, Birney will likely be an emerging star on the Sully Buttes athletic teams.

Stover is a multi-sport athlete. He competes in football and wrestling. He will likely get more playing time for the Buffaloes football team next season, given the amount of graduating seniors. Stover has been one of the more consistent wrestlers for the Buffs.

