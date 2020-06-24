This week’s Pierre Capital Journal Athletes of the Week are Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore Matthew Hanson, Sully Buttes freshman Chase Yellowhawk and Stanley County freshman Kori Endres.
Hanson is a multiple sport athlete at Pierre T.F. Riggs. He plays football, basketball, tennis and baseball. This week has seen Hanson have four RBIs and three runs against Sioux Falls East, including the game-winning hit in the second game of the doubleheader.
Yellowhawk is a multiple sport athlete at Sully Buttes. He plays football, wrestling and competes in rodeo. Yellowhawk placed second in the bareback riding event at the State High School Finals Rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.
Endres is a multiple sport athlete at Stanley County. She plays volleyball and basketball. Endres provided great minutes and was a valuable contributor to the Lady Buffs basketball season. Just a freshman, look for Endres to continue making her mark in Stanley County athletics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.