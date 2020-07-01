This week’s Capital Journal Athletes of the Week are Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore Gary Nedved, Sully Buttes sophomore Jordan Schall and Stanley County sophomore Elle Holley.
Nedved plays football, basketball and baseball at Pierre T.F. Riggs. Nedved had three runs batted in on two hits in the Post 8 Junior Legion’s 12-2 victory over the Rapid City Post 22 Bullets on Tuesday.
Schall plays football, basketball and baseball for Sully Buttes. He had two runs on two hits in a triangular against Wagner and Winner at the Leahy Bowl in Winner on Sunday.
Holley plays volleyball and basketball for the Lady Buffs. She is a defensive specialist for the Lady Buffs volleyball team, and a guard for the Lady Buffs basketball team. She has gained a good amount of experience the past couple of years. Holley can always be seen with a smile on her face when she plays.
