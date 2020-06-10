This week’s Capital Journal Athletes of the Week are Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Jaden Jessop, Sully Buttes junior Sully Paxton, and Stanley County sophomore Stran Scott.
Jessop is a rodeo athlete from Pierre. He has played football and ran track in the past. Jessop placed seventh at the Highmore Region Rodeo in bull riding.
Paxton is a multiple sport athlete for the Chargers. He plays football, wrestles and competes in rodeo. Paxton placed fourth in team roping at the Highmore Region Rodeo with Highmore’s Tate Hoffman, as well as seventh in the tiedown.
Scott is a multiple sport athlete for the Buffs. He competes in football and basketball. Scott is a fan favorite for the Buffs basketball team. He gives it his all from the low post, grabbing rebounds and putting the shot back up.
