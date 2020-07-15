This week’s Capital Journal Athletes of the Week include Pierre T.F. Riggs freshman Deegan Houska, Sully Buttes freshman Thomas Farries and Stanley County sophomore Daysen Titze.
Houska competes in football, baseball and wrestling. He is a running back/linebacker in football, a 126 pound wrestler and a utility player in baseball. Houska can pitch and play shortstop and catcher. Tuesday saw him give up zero runs and zero hits in an inning of work out of the bullpen for the Post 8 Junior Legion.
Farries competes in football, basketball and baseball. He is a forward in basketball, a running back/linebacker in football and a utility player in baseball. Last week saw Farries throw a team high 40 pitches in a 9-7 victory over Fort Pierre.
Titze plays football, basketball and baseball. He is a fullback/linebacker in football, a guard in basketball, and a utility player in baseball. In last week’s game against the Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners, Titze threw 99 pitches. He also collected one hit, one run and had an RBI.
