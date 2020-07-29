This week’s Capital Journal Athletes of the Week are Pierre T.F. Riggs eighth-grader Luke Olson, Sully Buttes freshman Natalie Miles and Stanley County sophomore Chase Hanson.
Olson competes in golf and baseball in Pierre. Olson is one of the more consistent golfers for the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors. On the base paths, Olson has shown that he can get it done with the bat. He had two hits and three runs batted in during a recent game against the Aberdeen Smittys.
Miles plays basketball for the Chargers girls basketball team. She is what can be described as a glue player. While she doesn’t get the shine in the box score that other players on her team might get, Miles contributes in other ways, whether that be cheering on her teammates or working hard when she gets a chance to play.
Hanson plays football and wrestles for Stanley County. Hanson does not let his smaller stature deter him on the football field. On the wrestling mat, Hanson is one of the most consistent wrestlers, and is a State Qualifier. Look for Hanson to continue his great wrestling exploits as his career progresses.
