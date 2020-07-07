This week’s Capital Journal Athletes of the Week are Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Matt Lusk, Sully Buttes sophomore Dwight Kinney and Stanley County eighth grader Tommie Kay Martin.
Lusk has been a standout athlete for Pierre T.F. Riggs for the past couple of years. He plays football, basketball and baseball. Lusk has been one of the most consistent pitchers for Post 8. He is usually counted on to come in the clutch with a save opportunity out of the bullpen.
Kinney is a multiple-sport athlete for the Chargers. He plays football, basketball and baseball. Kinney is a reliable catcher for the Onida Post 79 baseball team. He also does pretty well with the bat in his hands.
Martin plays basketball and rodeo for Stanley County. On the rodeo front, Martin competes in breakaway roping. She has been riding her horse, which is named Whip It, since she was four years old. She plays for the Stanley County junior varsity girls basketball team.
