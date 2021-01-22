Packers Rodgers Revenge Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sandwiched by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebackers Devin White (45) and Shaquil Barrett during a game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Oct. 18.

This weekend is Conference Championship Weekend in the NFL season. There will be two games this weekend, with the winner of each game earning a chance to play in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a shot at history. If they defeat the Green Bay Packers, they will be the first team to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium. It will also be their first Super Bowl appearance since 2003. If the Packers win, they will clinch their first Super Bowl berth since 2011.

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship for the first time in 27 years. 27 years before that game, the Chiefs and Bills played in the AFL Championship. A Chiefs victory will send them to their second straight Super Bowl, with a chance to repeat as champions. A Bills victory will clinch their first Super Bowl berth since 1993. The Bills are 0-4 in Super Bowls.

Dakota Radio Group’s Brian Oakland and Darren Boyle are tied for first place in the Capital Journal NFL Picks Standings. Oakland has a record of 47-28, while Boyle has a record of 47-27-1. Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football coach Steve Steele is in third place with a record of 46-28, while the Capital Journal’s Scott Millard is in fourth place with a record of 46-29. Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall and Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler are tied for fifth place with records of 45-30.

