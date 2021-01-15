Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback looks over the defense during a Super Wild Card game against the Washington Football Team last weekend. The Bucs will play the rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

 All Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons

This week is the Divisional Round weekend in the 2020-21 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs will return to action after a week off. There will be four games this weekend. Unfortunately, none of them will be on Nickelodeon.

After a bad week by our own Scott Millard, there is a tie for first place. Millard and Dakota Radio Group’s Brian Oakland each had a record of 44-27. Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall and Darren Boyle are tied for third place in terms of winning percentage. Burrall has a record of 43-28, while Boyle has a 43-27-1 record. Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors coach Steve Steele is in fifth place with a record of 42-28, while Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler is in sixth place with a record of 41-30.

Tags

Load comments