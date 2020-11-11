Allen Robinson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson gets ready to play against the Washington Football Team in 2019.

 All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons

This week will be Week 10 in the NFL season, meaning that the season is more than halfway over. This week’s primetime games are Colts/Titans (Thursday), Ravens/Patriots (Sunday) and Vikings/Bears (Monday).

There is now a three-way tie for first place in the Capital Journal NFL Picks standings. The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard, Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall and Brian Oakland all have records of 24-13. Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors coach Steve Steele has a 22-14 record, while Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle has a 22-14-1 record. Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler rounds out the standings with a 22-15 record.

One stat of the week: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has an 0-9 record on Monday nights. He is 0-3 against the Bears as the starting quarterback of the Vikings.

This week’s picks can be seen below:

Scott Millard, Capital Journal

Thursday Night: Tennessee Titans over Indianapolis Colts

Sunday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday Night: Baltimore Ravens over New England Patriots

Monday Night: Minnesota Vikings over Chicago Bears

David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Tennessee Titans over Indianapolis Colts

Sunday Afternoon: Las Vegas Raiders over Denver Broncos

Sunday Night: Baltimore Ravens over New England Patriots

Monday Night: Chicago Bears over Minnesota Vikings

Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Tennessee Titans over Indianapolis Colts

Sunday Afternoon: New Orleans Saints over San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Night: Baltimore Ravens over New England Patriots

Monday Night: Chicago Bears over Minnesota Vikings

Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs football

Thursday Night: Indianapolis Colts over Tennessee Titans

Sunday Afternoon: Miami Dolphins over Arizona Cardinals

Sunday Night: Baltimore Ravens over New England Patriots

Monday Night: Chicago Bears over Minnesota Vikings

Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Tennessee Titans over Indianapolis Colts

Sunday Afternoon: Cleveland Browns over Houston Texans

Sunday Night: Baltimore Ravens over New England Patriots

Monday Night: Chicago Bears over Minnesota Vikings

Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR

Thursday Night: Tennessee Titans over Indianapolis Colts

Sunday Afternoon: Green Bay Packers over Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday Night: Baltimore Ravens over New England Patriots

Monday Night: Chicago Bears over Minnesota Vikings

