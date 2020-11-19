DK Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf warms up before a game in 2020.

 ReelDeeRoss/Wikimedia Commons

This week is Week 11 in the NFL season. This week’s primetime games are Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (Thursday), Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday) and Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday).

The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard reclaimed sole possession of first place with a record of 26-15. Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall and Brian Oakland are tied for second place with records of 25-16. Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football coach Steve Steele is in fourth place with a 24-16 record. Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle and Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler are tied for fifth. Boyle’s record is 23-17-1, while Winkler’s record is 23-18.

This week’s picks were made before the Thursday night game. Next week will be a bye week for the Capital Journal NFL Picks column, as it is Thanksgiving week. This week’s picks are below:

Scott Millard, Capital Journal

Thursday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Arizona Cardinals

Sunday Afternoon: New England Patriots over Houston Texans

Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Los Angeles Rams

David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Arizona Cardinals over Seattle Seahawks

Sunday Afternoon: Minnesota Vikings over Dallas Cowboys

Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night: Los Angeles Rams over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Arizona Cardinals

Sunday Afternoon: Baltimore Ravens over Tennessee Titans

Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Los Angeles Rams

Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football

Thursday Night: Arizona Cardinals over Seattle Seahawks

Sunday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Los Angeles Rams

Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Arizona Cardinals

Sunday Afternoon: Minnesota Vikings over Dallas Cowboys

Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Los Angeles Rams

Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR

Thursday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Arizona Cardinals

Sunday Afternoon: Minnesota Vikings over Dallas Cowboys

Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Los Angeles Rams

