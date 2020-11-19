This week is Week 11 in the NFL season. This week’s primetime games are Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (Thursday), Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday) and Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday).
The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard reclaimed sole possession of first place with a record of 26-15. Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall and Brian Oakland are tied for second place with records of 25-16. Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football coach Steve Steele is in fourth place with a 24-16 record. Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle and Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler are tied for fifth. Boyle’s record is 23-17-1, while Winkler’s record is 23-18.
This week’s picks were made before the Thursday night game. Next week will be a bye week for the Capital Journal NFL Picks column, as it is Thanksgiving week. This week’s picks are below:
Scott Millard, Capital Journal
Thursday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Arizona Cardinals
Sunday Afternoon: New England Patriots over Houston Texans
Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Las Vegas Raiders
Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Los Angeles Rams
David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Arizona Cardinals over Seattle Seahawks
Sunday Afternoon: Minnesota Vikings over Dallas Cowboys
Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Las Vegas Raiders
Monday Night: Los Angeles Rams over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Arizona Cardinals
Sunday Afternoon: Baltimore Ravens over Tennessee Titans
Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Las Vegas Raiders
Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Los Angeles Rams
Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football
Thursday Night: Arizona Cardinals over Seattle Seahawks
Sunday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Las Vegas Raiders
Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Los Angeles Rams
Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Arizona Cardinals
Sunday Afternoon: Minnesota Vikings over Dallas Cowboys
Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Las Vegas Raiders
Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Los Angeles Rams
Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR
Thursday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Arizona Cardinals
Sunday Afternoon: Minnesota Vikings over Dallas Cowboys
Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Las Vegas Raiders
Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Los Angeles Rams
