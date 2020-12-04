After a bye week for Thanksgiving, the Capital Journal NFL Picks of the Week are back for Week 13. This week’s primetime games are Broncos/Chiefs (Sunday Night Football), Washington/Steelers (Monday afternoon), Bills/49ers (Monday Night Football) and Cowboys/Ravens (Tuesday Night).
Week 11 saw every picker in the Capital Journal NFL Picks column go 2-2. The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard is still in first place with a 28-17 record. Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall and Brian Oakland are tied for second with records of 27-18. Pierre T.F. Riggs football coach Steve Steele is in fourth place with a 26-18 record. Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle and Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler are tied for fifth place. Boyle had a 25-19-1 record, while Winkler has a 25-20 record.
This week’s picks are seen below:
Scott Millard, Capital JournalSunday Afternoon: Green Bay Packers over Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Denver Broncos
Monday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Washington Football Team
Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over San Francisco 49ers
Tuesday Night: Baltimore Ravens over Dallas Cowboys
David Burrall, Dakota Radio GroupSunday Afternoon: Tennessee Titans over Cleveland Browns
Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Denver Broncos
Monday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Washington Football Team
Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over San Francisco 49ers
Tuesday Night: Baltimore Ravens over Dallas Cowboys
Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio GroupSunday Afternoon: Tennessee Titans over Cleveland Browns
Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Denver Broncos
Monday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Washington Football Team
Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over San Francisco 49ers
Tuesday Night: Baltimore Ravens over Dallas Cowboys
Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio GroupSunday Afternoon: Minnesota Vikings over Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Denver Broncos
Monday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Washington Football Team
Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over San Francisco 49ers
Tuesday Night: Baltimore Ravens over Dallas Cowboys
Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs FootballSunday Afternoon: Miami Dolphins over Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Denver Broncos
Monday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Washington Football Team
Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over San Francisco 49ers
Tuesday Night: Baltimore Ravens over Dallas Cowboys
Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCRSunday Afternoon: New Orleans Saints over Atlanta Falcons
Sunday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Denver Broncos
Monday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Washington Football Team
Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over San Francisco 49ers
Tuesday Night: Baltimore Ravens over Dallas Cowboys
