1058px-Derrick_Henry_2018_08-09.jpg

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is seen here during a 2019 preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Henry is 321 rushing yards away from 2000 rushing yards on the season.

 Chipermc/Wikimedia Commons

This week is Week 16 in the NFL schedule. There is a game on Christmas Day, three games on Saturday, a Sunday Night game in Lambeau, and a Monday Night game in Foxborough.

Last week was a down weekend for every picker in the Capital Journal NFL Picks Challenge. Every expert picked Pittsburgh and Las Vegas to win their games, and both of those teams lost. The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard is still in first place with a record of 37-21. Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall and Brian Oakland are tied for second place with records of 35-23. Pierre T.F. Riggs football coach Steve Steele is in fourth place with a record of 34-23, while Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle is in fifth place with a 34-23-1 record. Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler rounds out the group with a 32-26 record.

This week’s picks are seen below. They were made before Christmas Eve.

Scott Millard, Capital Journal

Friday Afternoon: New Orleans Saints over Minnesota Vikings

Saturday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Detroit Lions

Saturday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over San Francisco 49ers

Saturday Night: Miami Dolphins over Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday Afternoon: Los Angeles Chargers over Denver Broncos

Sunday Night: Tennessee Titans over Green Bay Packers

Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over New England Patriots

David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group

Friday Afternoon: New Orleans Saints over Minnesota Vikings

Saturday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Detroit Lions

Saturday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over San Francisco 49ers

Saturday Night: Miami Dolphins over Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday Afternoon: Washington Football Team over Carolina Panthers

Sunday Night: Green Bay Packers over Tennessee Titans

Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over New England Patriots

Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group

Friday Afternoon: New Orleans Saints over Minnesota Vikings

Saturday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Detroit Lions

Saturday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over San Francisco 49ers

Saturday Night: Miami Dolphins over Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday Afternoon: Baltimore Ravens over New York Giants

Sunday Night: Tennessee Titans over Green Bay Packers

Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over New England Patriots

Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football

Friday Afternoon: New Orleans Saints over Minnesota Vikings

Saturday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Detroit Lions

Saturday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over San Francisco 49ers

Saturday Night: Miami Dolphins over Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday Afternoon: Cleveland Browns over New York Jets

Sunday Night: Tennessee Titans over Green Bay Packers

Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over New England Patriots

Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group

Friday Afternoon: Minnesota Vikings over New Orleans Saints

Saturday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Detroit Lions

Saturday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over San Francisco 49ers

Saturday Night: Las Vegas Raiders over Miami Dolphins

Sunday Afternoon: Cincinnati Bengals over Houston Texans

Sunday Night: Green Bay Packers over Tennessee Titans

Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over New England Patriots

Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR

Friday Afternoon: New Orleans Saints over Minnesota Vikings

Saturday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Detroit Lions

Saturday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over San Francisco 49ers

Saturday Night: Miami Dolphins over Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday Afternoon: Cleveland Browns over New York Jets

Sunday Night: Green Bay Packers over Tennessee Titans

Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over New England Patriots

Tags

Load comments