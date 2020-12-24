This week is Week 16 in the NFL schedule. There is a game on Christmas Day, three games on Saturday, a Sunday Night game in Lambeau, and a Monday Night game in Foxborough.
Last week was a down weekend for every picker in the Capital Journal NFL Picks Challenge. Every expert picked Pittsburgh and Las Vegas to win their games, and both of those teams lost. The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard is still in first place with a record of 37-21. Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall and Brian Oakland are tied for second place with records of 35-23. Pierre T.F. Riggs football coach Steve Steele is in fourth place with a record of 34-23, while Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle is in fifth place with a 34-23-1 record. Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler rounds out the group with a 32-26 record.
This week’s picks are seen below. They were made before Christmas Eve.
Scott Millard, Capital Journal
Friday Afternoon: New Orleans Saints over Minnesota Vikings
Saturday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Detroit Lions
Saturday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over San Francisco 49ers
Saturday Night: Miami Dolphins over Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday Afternoon: Los Angeles Chargers over Denver Broncos
Sunday Night: Tennessee Titans over Green Bay Packers
Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over New England Patriots
David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group
Friday Afternoon: New Orleans Saints over Minnesota Vikings
Saturday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Detroit Lions
Saturday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over San Francisco 49ers
Saturday Night: Miami Dolphins over Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday Afternoon: Washington Football Team over Carolina Panthers
Sunday Night: Green Bay Packers over Tennessee Titans
Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over New England Patriots
Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group
Friday Afternoon: New Orleans Saints over Minnesota Vikings
Saturday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Detroit Lions
Saturday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over San Francisco 49ers
Saturday Night: Miami Dolphins over Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday Afternoon: Baltimore Ravens over New York Giants
Sunday Night: Tennessee Titans over Green Bay Packers
Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over New England Patriots
Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football
Friday Afternoon: New Orleans Saints over Minnesota Vikings
Saturday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Detroit Lions
Saturday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over San Francisco 49ers
Saturday Night: Miami Dolphins over Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday Afternoon: Cleveland Browns over New York Jets
Sunday Night: Tennessee Titans over Green Bay Packers
Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over New England Patriots
Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group
Friday Afternoon: Minnesota Vikings over New Orleans Saints
Saturday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Detroit Lions
Saturday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over San Francisco 49ers
Saturday Night: Las Vegas Raiders over Miami Dolphins
Sunday Afternoon: Cincinnati Bengals over Houston Texans
Sunday Night: Green Bay Packers over Tennessee Titans
Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over New England Patriots
Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR
Friday Afternoon: New Orleans Saints over Minnesota Vikings
Saturday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Detroit Lions
Saturday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over San Francisco 49ers
Saturday Night: Miami Dolphins over Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday Afternoon: Cleveland Browns over New York Jets
Sunday Night: Green Bay Packers over Tennessee Titans
Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over New England Patriots
