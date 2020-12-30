packers jump photo 12-29

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams hug before the Dec. 19 victory against the Panthers. 

 JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

This upcoming week will be the final regular season week in the 2020 NFL season. The regular season will be capped off with a Sunday Night Football game between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles. If Washington wins, they will likely host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round next week. This week will also be the final week of the season for NFL RedZone. All games this week will be played on Sunday.

The Capital Journal NFL Picks Standings going into Week 17 sees the Capital Journal’s Scott Millard maintain his lead with a 42-23 record. Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall and Brian Oakland are tied for second place with records of 40-25. Darren Boyle is in fourth place with a 39-25 record, while Pierre T.F. Riggs football coach Steve Steele is in fifth place with a 38-26 record. Today’s KCCR is in sixth place with a record of 37-28.

The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard will be the only one to pick games this week, as it is winter break for a few of the experts. The Capital Journal NFL Picks will return for the playoffs. Millard’s picks this week will not count in the Capital Journal NFL Picks Standings. His picks are seen below:

Scott Millard’s Week 17 Picks

Buffalo Bills over Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens over Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns over Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings over Detroit Lions

New England Patriots over New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys over New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Atlanta Falcons

Green Bay Packers over Chicago Bears

Las Vegas Raiders over Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts over Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers over Kansas City Chiefs

Arizona Cardinals over Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks over San Francisco 49ers

New Orleans Saints over Carolina Panthers

Tennessee Titans over Houston Texans

Washington Football Team over Philadelphia Eagles

Tags

Load comments