This upcoming week will be the final regular season week in the 2020 NFL season. The regular season will be capped off with a Sunday Night Football game between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles. If Washington wins, they will likely host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round next week. This week will also be the final week of the season for NFL RedZone. All games this week will be played on Sunday.
The Capital Journal NFL Picks Standings going into Week 17 sees the Capital Journal’s Scott Millard maintain his lead with a 42-23 record. Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall and Brian Oakland are tied for second place with records of 40-25. Darren Boyle is in fourth place with a 39-25 record, while Pierre T.F. Riggs football coach Steve Steele is in fifth place with a 38-26 record. Today’s KCCR is in sixth place with a record of 37-28.
The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard will be the only one to pick games this week, as it is winter break for a few of the experts. The Capital Journal NFL Picks will return for the playoffs. Millard’s picks this week will not count in the Capital Journal NFL Picks Standings. His picks are seen below:
Scott Millard’s Week 17 Picks
Buffalo Bills over Miami Dolphins
Baltimore Ravens over Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns over Pittsburgh Steelers
Minnesota Vikings over Detroit Lions
New England Patriots over New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys over New York Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Atlanta Falcons
Green Bay Packers over Chicago Bears
Las Vegas Raiders over Denver Broncos
Indianapolis Colts over Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers over Kansas City Chiefs
Arizona Cardinals over Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks over San Francisco 49ers
New Orleans Saints over Carolina Panthers
Tennessee Titans over Houston Texans
Washington Football Team over Philadelphia Eagles
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.