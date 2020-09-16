Last week saw the start of the NFL season, and the first edition of the Capital Journal NFL Picks of the Week.
After last week, Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall is in first place with a perfect 5-0 record. Govs football coach Steve Steele had a 4-1 record, with his lone loss being the Detroit Lions, who lost a close one to the Bears after being up 17 points. Capital Journal’s own Scott Millard, Dakota Radio Group’s Brian Oakland and Darren Boyle, and Today’s KCCR Jon Winkler were each 2-3. Winkler’s picks from last week, which were not published, were the Chiefs, 49ers, Cowboys, Giants and Titans.
This week’s Thursday night matchup will be the Battle of Ohio, as the Cincinnati Bengals go into Cleveland for a game against the Cleveland Browns. The Sunday Night game will be Cam Newton and the New England Patriots taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The Monday Night game will see the now Las Vegas Raiders open up Allegiant Stadium for a game against the New Orleans Saints.
As was the case last week, all pickers will choose who they think will win against in the Thursday Night game, Sunday Night game and Monday Night game, as well as a Sunday afternoon game of their choice. Below are the picks for the week.
Scott Millard, Capital JournalThursday Night: Cleveland Browns over Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday Afternoon: Green Bay Packers over Detroit Lions
Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over New England Patriots
Monday Night: Las Vegas Raiders over New Orleans Saints
Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs FootballThursday Night: Cincinnati Bengals over Cleveland Browns
Sunday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Carolina Panthers
Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over New England Patriots
Monday Night: New Orleans Saints over Las Vegas Raiders
Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio GroupThursday Night: Cleveland Browns over Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Carolina Panthers
Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over New England Patriots
Monday Night: Las Vegas Raiders over New Orleans Saints
Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCRThursday Night: Cincinnati Bengals over Cleveland Browns
Sunday Afternoon: Baltimore Ravens over Houston Texans
Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over New England Patriots
Monday Night: New Orleans Saints over Las Vegas Raiders
David Burrall, Dakota Radio GroupThursday Night: Cincinnati Bengals over Cleveland Browns
Sunday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Denver Broncos
Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over New England Patriots
Monday Night: Las Vegas Raiders over New Orleans Saints
Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio GroupThursday Night: Cleveland Browns over Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Denver Broncos
Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over New England Patriots
Monday Night: New Orleans Saints over Las Vegas Raiders
