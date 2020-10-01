Last week’s NFL action saw a tie in the Cincinnati Bengals/Philadelphia Eagles game, the Kansas City Chiefs assert themselves against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Atlanta Falcons blow yet another fourth quarter lead.
There are a few classic matchups this weekend (Browns/Cowboys, Giants/Rams, Bills/Raiders), and a rematch of Super Bowl 41 between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears. The Titans/Steelers game that was scheduled for this week has been postponed to later in the season. The Thursday Night Football matchup will see the Denver Broncos taking on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, while the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara. The week ends with the Atlanta Falcons playing the undefeated Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Last week saw the Capital Journal’s Scott Millard go 4-0 in his picks to take the lead. Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football coach Steve Steele and Dakota Radio Group’s Brian Oakland each went 2-2, while Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler and Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall went 1-3. Darren Boyle went 1-2-1, with the tie coming in the Bengals/Eagles game.
This week’s picks are seen below. Please note that these picks were made before Thursday night’s game.
Scott Millard, Capital Journal
Thursday Night: New York Jets over Denver Broncos
Sunday Afternoon: Baltimore Ravens over Washington Football Team
Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over San Francisco 49ers
Monday Night: Green Bay Packers over Atlanta Falcons
Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR
Thursday Night: Denver Broncos over New York Jets
Sunday Afternoon: Seattle Seahawks over Miami Dolphins
Sunday Night: San Francisco 49ers over Philadelphia Eagles
Monday Night: Green Bay Packers over Atlanta Falcons
Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football
Thursday Night: New York Jets over Denver Broncos
Sunday Afternoon: Seattle Seahawks over Miami Dolphins
Sunday Night: San Francisco 49ers over Philadelphia Eagles
Monday Night: Green Bay Packers over Atlanta Falcons
David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Denver Broncos over New York Jets
Sunday Afternoon: Kansas City Chiefs over New England Patriots
Sunday Night: San Francisco 49ers over Philadelphia Eagles
Monday Night: Green Bay Packers over Atlanta Falcons
Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Denver Broncos over New York Jets
Sunday Afternoon: Kansas City Chiefs over New England Patriots
Sunday Night: San Francisco 49ers over Philadelphia Eagles
Monday Night: Green Bay Packers over Atlanta Falcons
Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Denver Broncos over New York Jets
Sunday Afternoon: Los Angeles Rams over New York Giants
Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over San Francisco 49ers
Monday Night: Green Bay Packers over Atlanta Falcons
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.