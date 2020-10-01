Sam Darnold

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold calls out signals during a game against the Washington Football Team in 2019. 

Last week’s NFL action saw a tie in the Cincinnati Bengals/Philadelphia Eagles game, the Kansas City Chiefs assert themselves against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Atlanta Falcons blow yet another fourth quarter lead.

There are a few classic matchups this weekend (Browns/Cowboys, Giants/Rams, Bills/Raiders), and a rematch of Super Bowl 41 between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears. The Titans/Steelers game that was scheduled for this week has been postponed to later in the season. The Thursday Night Football matchup will see the Denver Broncos taking on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, while the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara. The week ends with the Atlanta Falcons playing the undefeated Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Last week saw the Capital Journal’s Scott Millard go 4-0 in his picks to take the lead. Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football coach Steve Steele and Dakota Radio Group’s Brian Oakland each went 2-2, while Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler and Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall went 1-3. Darren Boyle went 1-2-1, with the tie coming in the Bengals/Eagles game.

This week’s picks are seen below. Please note that these picks were made before Thursday night’s game.

 

Scott Millard, Capital Journal

Thursday Night: New York Jets over Denver Broncos

Sunday Afternoon: Baltimore Ravens over Washington Football Team

Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night: Green Bay Packers over Atlanta Falcons

 

Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR

Thursday Night: Denver Broncos over New York Jets

Sunday Afternoon: Seattle Seahawks over Miami Dolphins

Sunday Night: San Francisco 49ers over Philadelphia Eagles

Monday Night: Green Bay Packers over Atlanta Falcons

 

Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football

Thursday Night: New York Jets over Denver Broncos

Sunday Afternoon: Seattle Seahawks over Miami Dolphins

Sunday Night: San Francisco 49ers over Philadelphia Eagles

Monday Night: Green Bay Packers over Atlanta Falcons

 

David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Denver Broncos over New York Jets

Sunday Afternoon: Kansas City Chiefs over New England Patriots

Sunday Night: San Francisco 49ers over Philadelphia Eagles

Monday Night: Green Bay Packers over Atlanta Falcons

Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Denver Broncos over New York Jets

Sunday Afternoon: Kansas City Chiefs over New England Patriots

Sunday Night: San Francisco 49ers over Philadelphia Eagles

Monday Night: Green Bay Packers over Atlanta Falcons

Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Denver Broncos over New York Jets

Sunday Afternoon: Los Angeles Rams over New York Giants

Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night: Green Bay Packers over Atlanta Falcons

