Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a play during a game against the Washington Football Team in 2017.

 Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons

This week is Week 5 in the NFL season. The Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs have had COVID-19 cases on their team, but there will still be games this week.

Last week saw Darren Boyle of Dakota Radio Group have a perfect 4-0 week. The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard is in the lead with a 13-4 record. This week’s primetime games are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Chicago Bears (Thursday), the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Seattle Seahawks (Sunday), and Los Angeles Chargers taking on the New Orleans Saints (Monday).

Below are this week’s NFL Picks of the Week. Keep in mind that the Thursday Night Football picks were made before the Thursday Night Football game began.

 

Scott Millard, Capital Journal

  • Thursday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Chicago Bears

  • Sunday Afternoon: Dallas Cowboys over New York Giants

  • Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Minnesota Vikings

  • Monday Night: New Orleans Saints over Los Angeles Chargers

 

David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group

  • Thursday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Chicago Bears

  • Sunday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Philadelphia Eagles

  • Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Minnesota Vikings

  • Monday Night: New Orleans Saints over Los Angeles Chargers

 

Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group

  • Thursday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Chicago Bears

  • Sunday Afternoon: Los Angeles Rams over Washington Football Team

  • Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Minnesota Vikings

  • Monday Night: Los Angeles Chargers over New Orleans Saints

 

Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group

  • Thursday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Chicago Bears

  • Sunday Afternoon: Buffalo Bills over Tennessee Titans

  • Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Minnesota Vikings

  • Monday Night: New Orleans Saints over Los Angeles Chargers

 

Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football

  • Thursday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Chicago Bears

  • Sunday Afternoon: New England Patriots over Denver Broncos

  • Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Minnesota Vikings

  • Monday Night: New Orleans Saints over Los Angeles Chargers

 

Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR

  • Thursday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Chicago Bears

  • Sunday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over New York Jets

  • Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Minnesota Vikings

  • Monday Night: New Orleans Saints over Los Angeles Chargers

Tags

Load comments