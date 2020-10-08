This week is Week 5 in the NFL season. The Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs have had COVID-19 cases on their team, but there will still be games this week.
Last week saw Darren Boyle of Dakota Radio Group have a perfect 4-0 week. The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard is in the lead with a 13-4 record. This week’s primetime games are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Chicago Bears (Thursday), the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Seattle Seahawks (Sunday), and Los Angeles Chargers taking on the New Orleans Saints (Monday).
Below are this week’s NFL Picks of the Week. Keep in mind that the Thursday Night Football picks were made before the Thursday Night Football game began.
Scott Millard, Capital Journal
Thursday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Chicago Bears
Sunday Afternoon: Dallas Cowboys over New York Giants
Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Minnesota Vikings
Monday Night: New Orleans Saints over Los Angeles Chargers
David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Chicago Bears
Sunday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Minnesota Vikings
Monday Night: New Orleans Saints over Los Angeles Chargers
Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Chicago Bears
Sunday Afternoon: Los Angeles Rams over Washington Football Team
Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Minnesota Vikings
Monday Night: Los Angeles Chargers over New Orleans Saints
Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Chicago Bears
Sunday Afternoon: Buffalo Bills over Tennessee Titans
Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Minnesota Vikings
Monday Night: New Orleans Saints over Los Angeles Chargers
Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football
Thursday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Chicago Bears
Sunday Afternoon: New England Patriots over Denver Broncos
Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Minnesota Vikings
Monday Night: New Orleans Saints over Los Angeles Chargers
Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR
Thursday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Chicago Bears
Sunday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over New York Jets
Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Minnesota Vikings
Monday Night: New Orleans Saints over Los Angeles Chargers
