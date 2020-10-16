Jared Goff Cam Akers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff hands the ball off to Cam Akers during a game against the Washington Football Team on Oct. 16.

 All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons

This week is Week 6 in the NFL season. Thanks to COVID-19, there was no Thursday Night Football game. However, we now have two Monday Night Football games. Primetime games are the Rams/49ers (Sunday Night Football), Chiefs/Bills (MNF) and Cardinals/Cowboys (MNF).

The leader in the Capital Journal NFL picks standings is still the Capital Journal’s Scott Millard, who has a 16-5 record. Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall is in second place with a 15-6 record, while Darren Boyle is in third with a 13-7-1 record. This week’s NFL Picks are below:

Scott Millard, Capital JournalSunday Afternoon: Miami Dolphins over New York Jets

Sunday Night: Los Angeles Rams over San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night: Buffalo Bills over Kansas City Chiefs

Monday Night: Dallas Cowboys over Arizona Cardinals

David Burrall, Dakota Radio GroupSunday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Cleveland Browns

Sunday Night: Los Angeles Rams over San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Buffalo Bills

Monday Night: Dallas Cowboys over Arizona Cardinals

Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio GroupSunday Afternoon: New England Patriots over Denver Broncos

Sunday Night: Los Angeles Rams over San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Buffalo Bills

Monday Night: Dallas Cowboys over Arizona Cardinals

Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs FootballSunday Afternoon: New England Patriots over Denver Broncos

Sunday Night: Los Angeles Rams over San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Buffalo Bills

Monday Night: Dallas Cowboys over Arizona Cardinals

Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio GroupSunday Afternoon: New York Giants over Washington Football Team

Sunday Night: Los Angeles Rams over San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Buffalo Bills

Monday Night: Arizona Cardinals over Dallas Cowboys

Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCRSunday Afternoon: Baltimore Ravens over Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday Night: Los Angeles Rams over San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night: Kansas City Chiefs over Buffalo Bills

Monday Night: Arizona Cardinals over Dallas Cowboys

Tags

Load comments