Last week’s NFL action was filled with upsets. The Broncos beat the Patriots, the 49ers beat the Rams, and the Cowboys decided not to show up against the Cardinals. What does this week have in store?

The Thursday Night Football game for Week 7 is the New York Giants playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. The Giants are looking for their second straight win, while the Eagles are looking for their second win in four games. The Sunday Night game was initially the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, but that was changed to the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Arizona. The Monday Night Football game this week has the Chicago Bears taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles.

The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard and Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall are tied for first place with 17-8 records. Brian Oakland jumped to second place with a 15-10 record, while Darren Boyle has a 14-10-1 record. Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler is in fourth place with a 14-11 record, while Pierre T.F. Riggs football coach Steve Steele is 13-11.

This week’s picks were made before the Thursday Night Football game kicked off, and before the Sunday Night Football game was changed. They are seen below:

 

Scott Millard, Capital Journal

Thursday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over New York Giants

Sunday Afternoon: Atlanta Falcons over Detroit Lions

Sunday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night: Los Angeles Rams over Chicago Bears

 

David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over New York Giants

Sunday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday Night: Seattle Seahawks over Arizona Cardinals

Monday Night: Los Angeles Rams over Chicago Bears

Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over New York Giants

Sunday Afternoon: Los Angeles Chargers over Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night: Chicago Bears over Los Angeles Rams

Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: New York Giants over Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday Afternoon: New Orleans Saints over Carolina Panthers

Sunday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night: Chicago Bears over Los Angeles Rams

Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR

Thursday Night: New York Giants over Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday Afternoon: Buffalo Bills over New York Jets

Sunday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night: Chicago Bears over Los Angeles Rams

Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football

Thursday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over New York Giants

Sunday Afternoon: Buffalo Bills over New York Jets

Sunday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night: Chicago Bears over Los Angeles Rams

