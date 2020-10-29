Ryan Tannehill

This week is Week 8 in the NFL season, which means we are halfway through the season after its conclusion. Primetime games this week are the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in an NFC South battle, the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia in an NFC East slugfest on Sunday night, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the New York Giants on Monday night.

Capital Journal sports editor Scott Millard and Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall are still tied for first with records of 20-9. Brian Oakland is in third with an 18-11 record. Pierre T.F. Riggs football coach Steve Steele had a 16-12 record, while Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle has a 16-12-1 record. Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler rounds out the group with a 16-13 record.

This week’s picks were made before the Thursday Night Football game. They are as follows:

Scott Millard, Capital Journal

Thursday Night: Carolina Panthers over Atlanta Falcons

Sunday Afternoon: Tennessee Titans over Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New York Giants

David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Carolina Panthers over Atlanta Falcons

Sunday Afternoon: Los Angeles Rams over Miami Dolphins

Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New York Giants

Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Carolina Panthers over Atlanta Falcons

Sunday Afternoon: Las Vegas Raiders over Cleveland Browns

Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New York Giants

Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football

Thursday Night: Atlanta Falcons over Carolina Panthers

Sunday Afternoon: Baltimore Ravens over Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New York Giants

Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Atlanta Falcons over Carolina Panthers

Sunday Afternoon: Green Bay Packers over Minnesota Vikings

Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New York Giants

Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR

Thursday Night: Carolina Panthers over Atlanta Falcons

Sunday Afternoon: Kansas City Chiefs over New York Jets

Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New York Giants

