This week is Week 8 in the NFL season, which means we are halfway through the season after its conclusion. Primetime games this week are the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in an NFC South battle, the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia in an NFC East slugfest on Sunday night, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the New York Giants on Monday night.
Capital Journal sports editor Scott Millard and Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall are still tied for first with records of 20-9. Brian Oakland is in third with an 18-11 record. Pierre T.F. Riggs football coach Steve Steele had a 16-12 record, while Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle has a 16-12-1 record. Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler rounds out the group with a 16-13 record.
This week’s picks were made before the Thursday Night Football game. They are as follows:
Scott Millard, Capital Journal
Thursday Night: Carolina Panthers over Atlanta Falcons
Sunday Afternoon: Tennessee Titans over Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over Dallas Cowboys
Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New York Giants
David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Carolina Panthers over Atlanta Falcons
Sunday Afternoon: Los Angeles Rams over Miami Dolphins
Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over Dallas Cowboys
Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New York Giants
Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Carolina Panthers over Atlanta Falcons
Sunday Afternoon: Las Vegas Raiders over Cleveland Browns
Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over Dallas Cowboys
Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New York Giants
Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football
Thursday Night: Atlanta Falcons over Carolina Panthers
Sunday Afternoon: Baltimore Ravens over Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over Dallas Cowboys
Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New York Giants
Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Atlanta Falcons over Carolina Panthers
Sunday Afternoon: Green Bay Packers over Minnesota Vikings
Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over Dallas Cowboys
Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New York Giants
Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR
Thursday Night: Carolina Panthers over Atlanta Falcons
Sunday Afternoon: Kansas City Chiefs over New York Jets
Sunday Night: Philadelphia Eagles over Dallas Cowboys
Monday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New York Giants
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.