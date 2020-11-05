Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, seen here in 2014, was put on the COVID-19/Reserve List on Wednesday. He is questionable to return to play on Sunday.

 Mike Morbeck/Wikimedia Commons

This week is Week 9 in the NFL season. This week’s primetime games are the Green Bay Packers at the San Francisco 49ers (Thursday), the New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday), and the New England Patriots at the New York Jets (Monday).

After last week’s action, the Capital Journal’s Scott Millard and Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall are tied for first with 22-11 records. Brian Oakland is in third with a record 21-12, while Govs football coach Steve Steel has a 19-13 record. Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle is 19-13-1, while Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler has a 19-14 record.

This week’s picks were made before the Thursday Night Football game was kicked off. The picks are below:

 

Scott Millard, Capital Journal

Thursday Night: San Francisco 49ers over Green Bay Packers

Sunday Afternoon: Minnesota Vikings over Detroit Lions

Sunday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New Orleans Saints

Monday Night: New England Patriots over New York Jets

David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Green Bay Packers over San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over Miami Dolphins

Sunday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New Orleans Saints

Monday Night: New England Patriots over New York Jets

Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Green Bay Packers over San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Afternoon: Houston Texans over Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New Orleans Saints

Monday Night: New England Patriots over New York Jets

Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football

Thursday Night: Green Bay Packers over San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Dallas Cowboys

Sunday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New Orleans Saints

Monday Night: New England Patriots over New York Jets

Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Green Bay Packers over San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Dallas Cowboys

Sunday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New Orleans Saints

Monday Night: New England Patriots over New York Jets

Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR

Thursday Night: Green Bay Packers over San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Dallas Cowboys

Sunday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New Orleans Saints

Monday Night: New England Patriots over New York Jets

