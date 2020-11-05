This week is Week 9 in the NFL season. This week’s primetime games are the Green Bay Packers at the San Francisco 49ers (Thursday), the New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday), and the New England Patriots at the New York Jets (Monday).
After last week’s action, the Capital Journal’s Scott Millard and Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall are tied for first with 22-11 records. Brian Oakland is in third with a record 21-12, while Govs football coach Steve Steel has a 19-13 record. Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle is 19-13-1, while Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler has a 19-14 record.
This week’s picks were made before the Thursday Night Football game was kicked off. The picks are below:
Scott Millard, Capital Journal
Thursday Night: San Francisco 49ers over Green Bay Packers
Sunday Afternoon: Minnesota Vikings over Detroit Lions
Sunday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New Orleans Saints
Monday Night: New England Patriots over New York Jets
David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Green Bay Packers over San Francisco 49ers
Sunday Afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over Miami Dolphins
Sunday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New Orleans Saints
Monday Night: New England Patriots over New York Jets
Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Green Bay Packers over San Francisco 49ers
Sunday Afternoon: Houston Texans over Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New Orleans Saints
Monday Night: New England Patriots over New York Jets
Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football
Thursday Night: Green Bay Packers over San Francisco 49ers
Sunday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Dallas Cowboys
Sunday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New Orleans Saints
Monday Night: New England Patriots over New York Jets
Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Green Bay Packers over San Francisco 49ers
Sunday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Dallas Cowboys
Sunday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New Orleans Saints
Monday Night: New England Patriots over New York Jets
Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR
Thursday Night: Green Bay Packers over San Francisco 49ers
Sunday Afternoon: Pittsburgh Steelers over Dallas Cowboys
Sunday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over New Orleans Saints
Monday Night: New England Patriots over New York Jets
