This week is Wild Card Weekend in the NFL season. There are three games on both Saturday and Sunday.
The Capital Journal NFL Picks Challenge standings are still the same as they were last week. The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard is in first place with a 42-23 record. Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall and Brian Oakland are tied for second place with records of 40-25. Darren Boyle is in fourth place with a record of 39-25-1, while Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football coach Steve Steele is in fifth place with a record of 38-26. Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler is in sixth place with a record of 37-28. The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard was 14-2 last week, but those picks were not counted in the standings since everyone was not able to make picks.
This week’s picks are seen below. One thing to note is that the Chicago Bears/New Orleans Saints game on Sunday will also be seen on Nickelodeon, where there will be a kid-themed presentation. Yes, that does mean that someone might have green slime poured on them.
Scott Millard, Capital JournalIndianapolis Colts over Buffalo Bills
Seattle Seahawks over Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Washington Football Team
Baltimore Ravens over Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears over New Orleans Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers over Cleveland Browns
David Burrall, Dakota Radio GroupBuffalo Bills over Indianapolis Colts
Seattle Seahawks over Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Washington Football Team
Tennessee Titans over Baltimore Ravens
New Orleans Saints over Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers over Cleveland Browns
Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio GroupBuffalo Bills over Indianapolis Colts
Seattle Seahawks over Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Washington Football Team
Baltimore Ravens over Tennessee Titans
New Orleans Saints over Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers over Cleveland Browns
Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio GroupBuffalo Bills over Indianapolis Colts
Seattle Seahawks over Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Washington Football Team
Baltimore Ravens over Tennessee Titans
New Orleans Saints over Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers over Cleveland Browns
Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs footballBuffalo Bills over Indianapolis Colts
Seattle Seahawks over Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Washington Football Team
Tennessee Titans over Baltimore Ravens
New Orleans Saints over Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns over Pittsburgh Steelers
Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCRBuffalo Bills over Indianapolis Colts
Seattle Seahawks over Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Washington Football Team
Baltimore Ravens over Tennessee Titans
New Orleans Saints over Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers over Cleveland Browns
