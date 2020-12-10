Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen calls a play during a game in 2019.

 All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons

This week is Week 14 in the NFL season. The primetime games this week are Patriots at Rams (Thursday Night), Steelers at Bills (Sunday Night) and Ravens at Browns (Monday Night).

The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard is in the lead with a record of 32-18. Pierre T.F. Riggs football coach Steve Steele jumped to second place with a 30-19 record. Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall and Brian Oakland are tied for third place with 30-20 records. Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle is in fifth place with a 29-20-1 record, while Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler is in sixth place with a 29-21 record.

This week’s picks are below. Please note that these picks were made before the Thursday night game kicked off.

 

Scott Millard, Capital Journal

Thursday Night: Los Angeles Rams over New England Patriots

Sunday Afternoon: Kansas City Chiefs over Miami Dolphins

Sunday Night: Buffalo Bills over Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday Night: Baltimore Ravens over Cleveland Browns

Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs football

Thursday Night: New England Patriots over Los Angeles Rams

Sunday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Minnesota Vikings

Sunday Night: Buffalo Bills over Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday Night: Cleveland Browns over Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Los Angeles Rams over New England Patriots

Sunday Afternoon: Green Bay Packers over Detroit Lions

Sunday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over Buffalo Bills

Monday Night: Baltimore Ravens over Cleveland Browns

David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Los Angeles Rams over New England Patriots

Sunday Afternoon: Las Vegas Raiders over Indianapolis Colts

Sunday Night: Buffalo Bills over Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday Night: Baltimore Ravens over Cleveland Browns

 

Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night: Los Angeles Rams over New England Patriots

Sunday Afternoon: Green Bay Packers over Detroit Lions

Sunday Night: Buffalo Bills over Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday Night: Cleveland Browns over Baltimore Ravens

Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR Sports

Thursday Night: New England Patriots over Los Angeles Rams

Sunday Afternoon: Tennessee Titans over Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday Night: Buffalo Bills over Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday Night: Cleveland Browns over Baltimore Ravens

Tags

Load comments