This week is Week 14 in the NFL season. The primetime games this week are Patriots at Rams (Thursday Night), Steelers at Bills (Sunday Night) and Ravens at Browns (Monday Night).
The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard is in the lead with a record of 32-18. Pierre T.F. Riggs football coach Steve Steele jumped to second place with a 30-19 record. Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall and Brian Oakland are tied for third place with 30-20 records. Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle is in fifth place with a 29-20-1 record, while Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler is in sixth place with a 29-21 record.
This week’s picks are below. Please note that these picks were made before the Thursday night game kicked off.
Scott Millard, Capital Journal
Thursday Night: Los Angeles Rams over New England Patriots
Sunday Afternoon: Kansas City Chiefs over Miami Dolphins
Sunday Night: Buffalo Bills over Pittsburgh Steelers
Monday Night: Baltimore Ravens over Cleveland Browns
Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs football
Thursday Night: New England Patriots over Los Angeles Rams
Sunday Afternoon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Minnesota Vikings
Sunday Night: Buffalo Bills over Pittsburgh Steelers
Monday Night: Cleveland Browns over Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Los Angeles Rams over New England Patriots
Sunday Afternoon: Green Bay Packers over Detroit Lions
Sunday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over Buffalo Bills
Monday Night: Baltimore Ravens over Cleveland Browns
David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Los Angeles Rams over New England Patriots
Sunday Afternoon: Las Vegas Raiders over Indianapolis Colts
Sunday Night: Buffalo Bills over Pittsburgh Steelers
Monday Night: Baltimore Ravens over Cleveland Browns
Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Los Angeles Rams over New England Patriots
Sunday Afternoon: Green Bay Packers over Detroit Lions
Sunday Night: Buffalo Bills over Pittsburgh Steelers
Monday Night: Cleveland Browns over Baltimore Ravens
Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR Sports
Thursday Night: New England Patriots over Los Angeles Rams
Sunday Afternoon: Tennessee Titans over Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday Night: Buffalo Bills over Pittsburgh Steelers
Monday Night: Cleveland Browns over Baltimore Ravens
