This week is Week 15 in the NFL season. This week will see two Saturday games. The Buffalo Bills will play the Denver Broncos at 3:30 p.m. CT, while the Carolina Panthers will play the Green Bay Packers at 7:15 p.m. CT. Primetime games are Los Angeles Chargers/Las VegasRaiders (Thursday Night), Cleveland Browns/New York Giants (Sunday Night), and Pittsburgh Steelers/Cincinnati Bengals (Monday Night).
The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard enters the week still in first place with a 36-18 record. Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall and Brian Oakland are tied for second with records of 33-21. Pierre T.F. Riggs football coach Steve Steele is in fourth place with a 32-21 record. Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle is in fifth place with a 32-21-1 record, while Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler is in sixth place with a 31-23 record.
This week’s picks are seen below. They were made before the Thursday night game kicked off. The Saturday games are treated as if they are a part of the Sunday afternoon slate, and are not a part of the primetime game picks.
Scott Millard, Capital Journal
Thursday Night: Las Vegas Raiders over Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday Afternoon: Minnesota Vikings over Chicago Bears
Sunday Night: Cleveland Browns over New York Giants
Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over Cincinnati Bengals
David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Las Vegas Raiders over Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday Afternoon: Kansas City Chiefs over New Orleans Saints
Sunday Night: Cleveland Browns over New York Giants
Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over Cincinnati Bengals
Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Las Vegas Raiders over Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday Afternoon: Indianapolis Colts over Houston Texans
Sunday Night: Cleveland Browns over New York Giants
Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over Cincinnati Bengals
Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football
Thursday Night: Las Vegas Raiders over Los Angeles Chargers
Saturday Afternoon: Buffalo Bills over Denver Broncos
Sunday Night: Cleveland Browns over New York Giants
Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over Cincinnati Bengals
Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night: Las Vegas Raiders over Los Angeles Chargers
Saturday Night: Green Bay Packers over Carolina Panthers
Sunday Night: Cleveland Browns over New York Giants
Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over Cincinnati Bengals
Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR
Thursday Night: Las Vegas Raiders over Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday Afternoon: Los Angeles Rams over New York Jets
Sunday Night: Cleveland Browns over New York Giants
Monday Night: Pittsburgh Steelers over Cincinnati Bengals
