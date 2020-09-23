Aaron Rodgers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the Packers onto the field before a game against the Washington Football Team in 2017.

 Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons

This week is the third week of the NFL season. Primetime games include the Miami Dolphins taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Green Bay Packers taking on the New Orleans Saints, and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Baltimore Ravens.

Last week saw the duo of Capital Journal sports reporter Scott Millard and Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle go 4-0 in their NFL picks. David Burrall and Brian Oakland both went 3-1, while Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler and Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors coach Steve Steele went 2-2.

At this point, the leader in the clubhouse is David Burrall, who has an 8-1 record. Millard, Coach Steele and Darren Boyle have a 6-3 record, while Brian Oakland has a 5-4 record. Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler has a 4-5 record.

This week’s NFL Picks are as follows:

Scott Millard, Capital Journal

Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins over Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday afternoon: San Francisco 49ers over New York Giants

Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers over New Orleans Saints

Monday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs over Baltimore Ravens

 

Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football

Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins over Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday afternoon: Indianapolis Colts over New York Jets

Sunday Night Football: New Orleans Saints over Green Bay Packers

Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens over Kansas City Chiefs

 

Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars over Miami Dolphins

Sunday afternoon: Indianapolis Colts over New York Jets

Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers over New Orleans Saints

Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens over Kansas City Chiefs

 

Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR

Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars over Miami Dolphins

Sunday afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over Detroit Lions

Sunday Night Football: New Orleans Saints over Green Bay Packers

Monday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs over Baltimore Ravens

 

Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars over Miami Dolphins

Sunday afternoon: Philadelphia Eagles over Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers over New Orleans Saints

Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens over Kansas City Chiefs

David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group

Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars over Miami Dolphins

Sunday afternoon: Los Angeles Rams over Buffalo Bills

Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers over New Orleans Saints

Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens over Kansas City Chiefs

