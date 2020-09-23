This week is the third week of the NFL season. Primetime games include the Miami Dolphins taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Green Bay Packers taking on the New Orleans Saints, and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Baltimore Ravens.
Last week saw the duo of Capital Journal sports reporter Scott Millard and Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle go 4-0 in their NFL picks. David Burrall and Brian Oakland both went 3-1, while Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler and Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors coach Steve Steele went 2-2.
At this point, the leader in the clubhouse is David Burrall, who has an 8-1 record. Millard, Coach Steele and Darren Boyle have a 6-3 record, while Brian Oakland has a 5-4 record. Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler has a 4-5 record.
This week’s NFL Picks are as follows:
Scott Millard, Capital Journal
Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins over Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday afternoon: San Francisco 49ers over New York Giants
Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers over New Orleans Saints
Monday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs over Baltimore Ravens
Steve Steele, Pierre T.F. Riggs Football
Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins over Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday afternoon: Indianapolis Colts over New York Jets
Sunday Night Football: New Orleans Saints over Green Bay Packers
Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens over Kansas City Chiefs
Brian Oakland, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars over Miami Dolphins
Sunday afternoon: Indianapolis Colts over New York Jets
Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers over New Orleans Saints
Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens over Kansas City Chiefs
Jon Winkler, Today’s KCCR
Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars over Miami Dolphins
Sunday afternoon: Arizona Cardinals over Detroit Lions
Sunday Night Football: New Orleans Saints over Green Bay Packers
Monday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs over Baltimore Ravens
Darren Boyle, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars over Miami Dolphins
Sunday afternoon: Philadelphia Eagles over Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers over New Orleans Saints
Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens over Kansas City Chiefs
David Burrall, Dakota Radio Group
Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars over Miami Dolphins
Sunday afternoon: Los Angeles Rams over Buffalo Bills
Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers over New Orleans Saints
Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens over Kansas City Chiefs
