Sunday is Super Bowl Sunday. This year is Super Bowl 55. The game will pit the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Currently, Dakota Radio Group’s Darren Boyle is in first place with a 49-27-1 record. Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football coach Steve Steel is in second place with a 47-29 record, while Dakota Radio Group’s Brian Oakland is in third place with a 47-30. The Capital Journal’s Scott Millard, Dakota Radio Group’s David Burrall, and Today’s KCCR’s Jon Winkler are tied for fourth place with records of 46-31.
This week’s Picks Column will feature our experts pick the winner, an MVP, and the score. They will also give you their favorite Super Bowl snack/drink, their favorite Super Bowl memory, Super Bowl commercial, and halftime show. Super Bowl 55 is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT on CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.