The Oahe Capitals Bantam A team kicked off their 2019-20 regular season in December with four games, including three games at home in the Oahe Expo Center. The Capitals played the Rushmore Thunder in Rapid City. They played the Huron All-Stars, Aberdeen Cougars and Watertown Lakers in Fort Pierre.
The first game of the season for the Capitals saw them lose 14-2 to the Thunder. The two Capitals goals were scored by Jayce Anderson and Barret Schweitzer. The Thunder outshot the Capitals in every period, and ended the game with a 42-30 shots on goal advantage. The Thunder committed five penalties, while the Capitals had three penalties.
Goals came in abundances for the Capitals in their game against the All-Stars. They won 8-1. Nick Gray scored two goals. The remaining goals were scored by Carter Sanderson, Barret Schweitzer, Carter Gordon, Keller Herman, Jarron Beck and Jayce Anderson. As was the case in the first game, the opponent for the Capitals had more penalties. The difference in this game was the Capitals getting a 41-7 total shots on goal advantage. The first period proved to be the most crucial, as the Capitals scored six of their eight goals in the period.
The game against the Cougars did not go the way of the Capitals. They lost 7-0 for their first shutout loss of the season. The Cougars had seven penalties, while the Capitals had five. The Cougars outshot the Capitals in every period before ending with a 24-5 total shots on goals advantage. No goals were scored until the Cougars erupted for six goals in the second period.
The Capitals ended 2019 on a high note with a 7-0 victory over the Lakers. They got two goals each by Jayce Anderson and Jarron Beck. Corbin Beastrom, Carter Gordon and Keller Herman each scored one goal. Neither team committed too many penalties, as there were just three penalties in total between the two teams. The Capitals outshot the Lakers in each period, and ended the game with a 28-11 shots on goal advantage.
Capitals goalie Spencer Anderson played the part of the goalie in all four games. He had a combined 62 saves, while opposing goalies had 87 saves.
The Capitals (2-2) will play a pair of games on the road this weekend. They will play the Watertown Lakers (2-2) at the Watertown Maas Arena in Watertown on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT. The Capitals will play the Brookings Rangers (4-1) at Larson Ice Arena in Brookings on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CT.
For full scoring summaries for the Oahe Capitals Bantam A games for December, go to capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.