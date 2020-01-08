The Oahe Capitals Bantam A hockey team played a pair of road contests this past weekend. They competed against the Watertown Lakers on Saturday at the Watertown Maas Ice Arena in Watertown, and the Brookings Rangers on Sunday at the Larson Ice Arena in Brookings.
Saturday’s game was dominated by Jarron Beck. The young forward scored three goals, and had three assists on the other three Capitals goals. The Capitals won 6-3. The other three Capitals goals were scored by Grayson Hunsley and Keller Herman. Hunsley’s final goal came on a power play.
Capitals goalie Spencer Anderson had 13 saves, while Lakers goalie Graysen Kasuske had 22 saves. The Capitals committed three penalties, while the Lakers had four penalties. The Capitals out-shot the Lakers in all three periods to end up with a 28-16 shots-on-goal advantage.
Sunday’s game did not go in the favor of the Capitals. The Rangers won 5-1, with two of their goals scored by Owen Schneider. Carter Sanderson scored the lone Capitals goal.
Anderson had 24 saves in net for the Capitals, while Rangers goalie Egan Jensen had 18 saves. The Rangers committed the lone penalty in the game. They out-shot the Capitals in the first two periods, and ended up with a 28-19 shots-on-goal advantage.
The Caps (3-3) and Rangers (5-1) will next see action on Sunday at the Oahe Expo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 a.m. CT.
Full Scoring Summaries for Oahe Capitals Bantam A team Oahe Capitals at Watertown Lakers — Saturday, January 4 First Period
O — Jarron Beck goal, assist by Carter Gordon
O — Jarron Beck goal
Second Period
O — Keller Herman goal, assists by Jarron Beck and Jayce Anderson
O — Grayson Hunsley goal, assist by Jarron Beck
O — Jarron Beck goal, assist by Keller Herman
W — Jacob Rieffenberger goal, assist by Austin McBride
Third Period
W — Jake Bramer goal, assists by Karter Ragels and Jacob Rieffenberger
W — Kowynn Muhl goal, assist by Tyrone Erickson
O — Grayson Hunsley power play goal, assist by Jarron Beck
Oahe Capitals at Brookings Rangers — Sunday, January 5 First Period
B — Owen Schneider goal
Second Period
B — Owen Schneider goal, assist by Jacob Peterson
B — Jack Merrit goal, assists by Owen Schneider and Luke Honkomp
O — Carter Sanderson goal
Third Period
B — Zach Struck goal
B — Jacob Kahle goal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.