The Oahe Capitals Bantam A hockey team competed in the State Bantam Hockey Tournament at the Rushmore Thunderdome in Rapid City this past weekend. They competed against the Brookings Rangers, Huron All Stars and Mitchell Marlins.
Friday’s game saw the Rangers get out to a 6-0 lead. They extended their lead to 7-0 three minutes into the third period. The Capitals got on the board six minutes later when Keller Herman found the back of the net. That wasn’t enough to stop the Rangers from winning via an 8-1 score.
The Capitals had five penalties, while the Rangers had two penalties. Capitals goalie Spencer Anderson had 25 saves, while Rangers goalie Egan Jensen had 15 saves. The Rangers held a 33-16 shots on goal advantage.
Saturday’s game saw the Capitals and All Stars trade goals for the first two periods. The game went into the final period tied 3-3. The Capitals ended up winning 5-3 after Nick Gray scored two of his three goals in the third period. Both of Gray’s third period goals were shorthanded goals.
The All Stars had nine penalties, while the Capitals had six penalties. Anderson had 18 saves for the Capitals, while All Stars goalie Brecken Kasse had 44 saves. The Capitals held a 49-21 shots on goal advantage.
Sunday’s game saw both teams score a goal in the first period. The Marlins took a 2-1 lead when Mick Dailey scored a goal. The Capitals answered back with two goals by Barrett Schweitzer, and one goal each from Keller Herman and Carter Gordon. A Marlins rally in the third period fell short. The Capitals ended up winning 6-4.
The Capitals had six penalties, while the Marlins had five penalties. Anderson had nine saves, while Marlins goalie Drake Jerke had 32 saves. The Capitals held a 38-13 shots on goal advantage.
The Capitals claimed fifth place at the State Tournament. They end their season with a 10-9 record. The Aberdeen Cougars won the State Bantam Tournament after defeating the Rushmore Thunder 4-3 in the State Championship Game.
