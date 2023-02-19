Following a 1-0 loss to Sioux Falls 1 at SCHEELS IcePlex on Friday, the Oahe Capitals boys bounced back with a commanding 8-3 win over Mitchell on Saturday at the Oahe Expo Center during Senior Night.
“It was a good response from (Friday),” Oahe head coach Steve Steele said. “I think our forecheck was really, really good. A lot of really good offensive stuff. A few defensive mistakes, but I think we played a pretty good performance after a late night.”
Fittingly, senior Aidan Dozark shined for the Caps after scoring a hat trick — his first of the season. He tallied one goal in the first and second periods, and his final score came unassisted and with just over 2.5 minutes left in the third.
“It feels good,” Dozark said. “I wasn’t expecting it, so it was kind of nice to get one.”
Steele explained that Dozark’s impact doesn’t always show up in the stat sheet, but he has always had the ability to have a performance like Saturday’s.
“He's kind of been one of those guys that's been quiet, in terms of stats and a lot of ways, but he's such a great skater. He pressures the puck really well. He's very physical for a hockey player,” Steele said. “I just think that element was something that he hadn't shown a whole bunch. So he's definitely had that capability and just continues to show our depth.”
A number of other Capitals also found the back of the net versus the Marlins. Junior Jarron Beck finished with two goals, and junior Barret Schweitzer, freshman Dylan Dodson and senior Ashton Griese all pitched in with one each.
Overall, Oahe tallied 41 shots on goal and went 1-for-2 on power plays.
Dozark said the Caps’ execution on power plays was “a lot better than it has been.”
Oahe got off to a fast start in this one, as the Caps scored four goals in the first period, including Schweitzer’s score that occurred just over three minutes after puck drop that was assisted by Beck.
The Marlins responded nearly three minutes later when Mitchell’s Mick Dailey tied things at 1 apiece. But Oahe answered emphatically with three consecutive goals to end the period — Beck with the first two and Dozark the third.
Beck gives the Capitals the lead, Schweitzer with the assist.2-1 Oahe | 7:16 1st period #CJsports pic.twitter.com/wYnzg2JBSe— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) February 19, 2023
“That was our huge emphasis, I guess, was having a good first period,” Steele said. “We felt like we played a really good game yesterday, but ultimately didn’t score. So we wanted to make sure that we jumped out and, hopefully, had a good first period on the scoreboard, not just feeling like we played a good first period.”
Dylan Dodson kept the ball rolling for the Caps when he scored his lone goal less than two minutes into the second period, assisted by Devin Dodson and Jonathan Lyons. But that’s when the momentum began to shift temporarily towards the visitors.
Mitchell’s Parker Denne and Levi Loken scored back-to-back goals for the Marlins to make the score 5-3 Oahe with under eight minutes left in the period.
But Dozark halted Mitchell’s run with 10 seconds left in the second after he scored goal No. 2, thanks to assists by Schweitzer and Griese.
Despite being up 6-3 entering the final frame, the Caps committed four minor penalties, which Steele said “turned the tide” there in the second period.
And not being at full strength for a majority of the period put more pressure on senior goalie Colin Lee, Steele said.
“That second period was a little tough on him. We put him in a couple bad situations in the first period, and he stood tall on some odd-man rushes,” Steele added. “And then, just being short handed as much as we were today, he saw a lot of those far-off shots. As a goalie, (those) are hard to track just because you've got traffic everywhere. So that was a tougher thing in the second. I think by the third he was a little bit more adjusted and used to it.”
Oahe committed six more penalties in the third period, but the Caps’ defense stood tall, holding the Marlins to just 1-for-10 on power plays overall.
“I think they did a good job,” Steele said. “A lot of our focus on Thursdays is special teams, and we run a lot of different guys on penalty kills in practice. Just because, again, different people can get penalties in the game, and you don't want to be so set to just having a couple lines. So a lot of our guys practice that in the week, and a lot of guys got reps (for) that today.”
Lee, who ended his night saving 41-of-44 (93.2 percent) shots on goal, shared his thoughts on Oahe’s defensive efforts Saturday.
“It was good. I wouldn’t say it was the best but more improvement, penalties wise, from (Friday),” he said.
The Caps (15-3-0-1) iced Saturday’s game with two more goals in the final frame. Griese scored his lone goal on a 1-v-1 opportunity with just over eight minutes left after Beck’s third assist, and Dozark ended the night with his hat-trick score.
After the final buzzer sounded, all seven seniors were recognized for their efforts over the past four seasons and beyond for the Oahe Hockey Association. Steele discussed his veteran group.
“This has been a really fun group to watch and to coach the last four years,” he said. “They've always worked extremely hard. This has been a very driven group, very focused group. One of those ones where there's not going to be a job that they're going to shy away from. They're just gonna buckle down and then find a way to get it done.”
The Caps now have three games left in the regular season — at Huron (2-17) on Friday, at Watertown (7-12) Saturday and versus Rushmore (16-0-1) on Feb. 26 at the Expo Center.
Steele explained what his boys need to do to finish the season strong.
“We just want to keep taking steps forward,” he said. “I think at this point winning the league's probably out of contention. But we could still play for second or third or end up — I think the worst we can do is fourth. So, ultimately, we just want to keep improving (and) building momentum as we head into the state tournament.”
