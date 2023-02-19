Ashton Griese

Oahe's Ashton Griese finished with one goal in Saturday's game versus Mitchell at the Oahe Expo Center. The Caps beat the Marlins, 8-3.

 Tom Plooster

Following a 1-0 loss to Sioux Falls 1 at SCHEELS IcePlex on Friday, the Oahe Capitals boys bounced back with a commanding 8-3 win over Mitchell on Saturday at the Oahe Expo Center during Senior Night.

“It was a good response from (Friday),” Oahe head coach Steve Steele said. “I think our forecheck was really, really good. A lot of really good offensive stuff. A few defensive mistakes, but I think we played a pretty good performance after a late night.”

Aidan Dozark

Oahe's Aidan Dozark scored a hat trick versus the Marlins on Saturday at the Oahe Expo Center.
Colin Lee

Oahe goalie Colin Lee saved 41-of-44 shots on goal in Saturday's game against Mitchell at the Oahe Expo Center.

