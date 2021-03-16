The South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association announced their 2020-21 boys varsity hockey awards on their Facebook page on Monday morning. The Oahe Capitals had several athletes who earned awards.
Seniors forward Elliot Leif was named to the All-State First Team, while the senior forward Raef Briggs was named to the All-State Second Team. Capitals players to be named to All-Academic Team include Briggs, Cord Ellis, Andy Gordon, Isaac Polak and Chris Schultz. Gordon was named as a recipient of the Hobey Baker Character Award.
The Capitals finished their season by placing fourth at the State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament this past weekend.
