The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team hosted the Rushmore Thunder and Brookings Rangers in a pair of games at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre this past weekend. The Thunder game took place on Friday, while the Rangers game happened on Saturday.
Friday’s game saw the Thunder get out to a 1-0 lead in the first period after a goal by Carson Ritter. The Capitals answered back with a power play goal by Spencer Wedin in the second period. The Capitals took the lead in the third period after a power play goal by Clay Ambach. The Thunder answered back with a pair of goals by Ethan Ellender and Hunter Walla to win 3-2.
The Capitals had six penalties, while the Thunder had five penalties. Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 15 saves, while Thunder goalie Abraham Partridge had 34 saves. The Capitals head a 36-18 shots on goal advantage.
Saturday’s game was scoreless going into the third period. The Rangers took the lead ten minutes into the third period after a goal by Breck Hirrschoff. Three minutes later, the Rangers clinched the game with a goal by Ashton Witte. The Rangers won 2-0.
The Capitals had seven penalties, while the Rangers had five penalties. Duffy had 20 saves, while Rangers goalie Kade Brecher had 22 saves. Each team had 22 shots on goal.
The Capitals (no. 5 in SDAHA) end the regular season with an 11-7 record. They will next see action at the State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament in Sioux Falls on March 13-15.
