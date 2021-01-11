For the first time in the 2020-21 league season, the Oahe Capitals played some home games at the Oahe Expo Center this past weekend. They hosted the Huron All-Stars on Saturday night, and the Sioux Falls Flyers 1 team on Sunday afternoon.
Saturday’s game against the Huron All-Stars saw both teams score goals in the first period. The Capitals’ Elliot Leif gave his team the lead with a second period goal with about five minutes left in the second period. The Capitals clinched a 3-1 victory when Dre Berndt scored a short handed empty net goal late in the third period.
Both teams had three penalties each. The Capitals outshot the All-Stars 48-25. Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 24 saves, while All-Stars goalie Cooper Letcher had 45 saves.
Sunday’s game was a barnburner. Both teams scored two goals each in the first and second periods. The Capitals went ahead in the third period when Ashton Griese was able to find the back of the net. That was all that was needed, as the Capitals came away with a 5-4 victory.
The Capitals had four penalties in Sunday’s game, while the Flyers had eight. The Capitals outshot the Flyers 38-25. Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 21 saves, while Flyers goalie Kadin Huyser had 32 saves.
The Capitals, undefeated in league play at 6-0, will take to the road this weekend. They will face the Mitchell Marlins (0-7) in Mitchell on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT. They will end the weekend by facing the Aberdeen Cougars (1-5) in Aberdeen on Sunday. Puck drop is 4:30 p.m. CT.
