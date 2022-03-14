The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team played in the State Hockey Tournament in Sioux Falls. The Capitals came away with fourth place.
Friday’s game saw the Capitals defeat the Aberdeen Cougars 5-3. Capitals goals came from Jarron Beck, Ashton Griese, Barret Schweitzer, Keenan Howard and Carter Sanderson. Beck and Howard both scored on a power play. The Capitals scored two goals in the first and second period, as well as one goal in the third period.
The Capitals held a 30-27 shot on goal advantage. The Cougars had four penalties, while the Capitals had three penalties. Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 24 saves, while Cougars goalie Carson Hundstad had 25 saves.
Friday’s game saw the Capitals fall 4-2 to Rushmore Thunder. The Thunder scored the first three goals of the game before Dre Berndt found the back of the net during the second period on a power play. Keenan Howard scored in the third period.
The Thunder held a 29-19 edge in shots on goal. The Capitals had five penalties, while the Thunder had four penalties. Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 25 saves, while Thunder goalie Michael Habbe had 17 saves.
Sunday’s third place game saw the Capitals fall 5-2 to the Sioux Falls Flyers. The Capitals received a first period goal by Ashton Griese and a third period power play goal by Jarron Beck. The Flyers scored two goals in the first period, one goal in the second period and two goals in the third period.
The Capitals held a 29-22 edge in shots on goal. Both teams committed six penalties. Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 17 saves. Flyers starting goalie Kadin Huyser had 23 saves, while backup Ryan Flanagan had four saves.
Overall, Capitals coach Steve Steele thought his team played well.
“We did enough to get through Friday’s first round game in which Carter Schulz was fantastic in net for us,” Steele said. “Saturday was a complete team effort in buying into and executing the game plan to give Rushmore fits at times. We dictated much of that game but ultimately came up a couple bounces short. But top-to-bottom our team played outstanding Saturday. Sunday was another tough game that the kids played extremely well. It’s always a tough game from an emotional perspective for kids with it being the last game with this team, but they fought hard and just came up short.”
In the State Championship Game, the Brookings Rangers defeated the Rushmore Thunder 4-2.
The Capitals end the season with a 14-9 record. During the State Tournament, awards were handed out. Coach Steve Steele was named the Coach of the Year. Steele said it is a very cool honor for the Oahe Capitals program and coaching staff.
“I think it demonstrates that our coaching staff from JV and Varsity (Brian Hermanson, Jon Kotilnek, Dave Nelson, Kent Brown, Landon Badger, and Jaden Griese) all do an outstanding job of preparing our kids on the ice, off the ice, and as people,” Steele said. “More than anything we are very proud of how the kids represented our hockey program and our community this weekend. We have a great group of kids that make coaching them a lot of fun.”
Jaden Flor took home the Hobey Baker Character Award. Kieran Duffy and Carter Schulz earned the Sanderson Academic Awards. Schulz also received a $1,000 Friends of South Dakota Hockey Scholarship. Defenseman Dre Berndt was named First Team All-State. Forwards Carter Sanderson and Ashton Griese were named Second Team All-State. Graduating seniors from this team include Keenan Howard, Jaden Flor, Ryan Wedin, Ayden Anderson, Kieran Duffy, Carter Schulz and Matyas Pribyl.
