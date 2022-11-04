With the regular season less than a month away, the Oahe Capitals boys can’t wait for it to begin — maybe more so this year than ones past.
The Capitals only began practicing a couple of weeks ago, as they waited for the ice to return to the PAYSA Ice Rink after it was removed in July.
Oahe head coach Steve Steele said his team usually has year-round ice to skate on, and this year’s exception may cause a slower start to the season than normal.
“I think we’re probably going to have a little more rust to knock off than usual,” Steele said. “But at the same point, I think the energy and the motivation is going to be tenfold — just because they’re chomping at the bit to get out there and play because they haven’t been able to.”
Senior center Ashton Griese validated this, saying the team’s starts to recent practices have been better than previous seasons.
“A lot of that, I think, is because of how long we had to wait,” he said. “We’re just so much more anxious to be on the ice every day, and we’re not taking it for granted — our ice time.”
Steele said they lost some pieces from last year’s squad but still have many returning.
“We were pretty young last year. So a lot of players have at least a year of varsity under their belts,” Griese said. “And overall, we’re just looking really solid, (having) high intensity practices, and I think everyone’s ready to go.”
Offensively, Steele thinks the Capitals will be solid. But the same can’t be said on the other side.
“The defense is kind of where we took the biggest hit with graduation, so a lot of new faces back there,” he said. “I don’t necessarily want to call it a weakness. It’ll just be kind of a place that we know we’re gonna need to grow and we just don’t have as much experience back.”
Senior goalie Colin Lee will be one of a few players, who will thrust into a starting role this year. And so far for Lee, it’s been a bumpy ride.
“It definitely has its ups and downs,” he said. “I guess for most of my life, I’ve been chasing that No. 1 spot. So without competition, it’s been kind of hard to push myself.”
Steele said he’s eager to see how Lee does between the pipes for the Capitals.
“We kind of felt like we had three starting goalies last year, and he was kind of the odd man out of that,” Steele added. “So, it’ll be really exciting to see him take ownership and be our goalie back there.”
In the upcoming weeks, Lee said he wants to work on beating passes across the slot in front of the net.
“He’s one of the hardest workers on the team,” junior right winger Jarron Beck said. “Every practice you can tell he wants to be there, and he wants to get good at that spot.”
Oahe’s last two seasons ended by placing fourth at the state tournament, and its most recent came after a 5-2 loss to the Sioux Falls Flyers.
Steele explained why fourth place has been a constant result as of late.
“I think that’s probably been the biggest struggle in the semifinal games — has been our depth,” he said. “And if we can build that depth and then give them everything we’ve got through that last state-tournament weekend, then, hopefully, we can break through.”
But Griese thinks there is a different hurdle the Capitals need to overcome.
“A lot of that I think is a mental thing because last year we had a lot of young guys — that’s their first state tournament. There’s a lot of people there, there’s coverage on it. And I think, sometimes, that can get in your head a little bit,” he said. “This year, we have a lot of older guys. They’re used to it. And I think we’re just going to handle the pressure a little bit better this year.”
The senior captain said one of the team’s goals is to finish top-three at state. But how feasible is this? Is it possible?
Griese believes so.
“I think it’s very realistic,” he said. “There’s gonna be four of us — teams that are going to be really competitive at the top-four spots. So those top-four spots can go anywhere, but I’m very, very confident that we will be a top-four team for sure.”
The Oahe boys haven’t won a state title since 2011, and they are hungry for another.
“We want to win (state),” Beck said, emphasising it. “There’s never a moment where someone isn’t working hard or trying to better someone else. And I think the motivation is definitely there.”
Steele’s team will be tested early, as the Capitals open the season hosting defending state champion Brookings on Nov. 25 at the Oahe Expo Center at 8 p.m.
“They’re always a pretty big rival to us. We’re always right there with them,” Griese said. “So they’re definitely a team that we’re gonna be gunning for, and it’s gonna be a really fun home opener.”
