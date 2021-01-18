The Oahe Capitals boys hockey team took to the road ice this weekend for a pair of games against the Mitchell Marlins in Mitchell on Saturday, and the Aberdeen Cougars in Aberdeen on Sunday.
Saturday’s game in Mitchell saw the Capitals win 7-1. Elliot Leif led the team with three goals, two of which came on power plays. Andy Gordon and Raef Briggs added two goals apiece. The lone Marlins goal came from Connor Hohn with about a minute left to play.
The Capitals had three penalties, while the Marlins had four penalties. Marlins goalie Drake Jerke had 39 saves, while Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 16 saves. The Capitals outshot the Marlins 46-17.
Sunday’s game was more of the same, as the Capitals defeated the Cougars 8-1. The Capitals got two goals each from Keenan Howard and Jaden Flor. Raef Briggs, Andy Gordon, Ashton Griese and Elliot Leif scored the remaining goals. Braydon Jones scored the lone goal for the Cougars in the third period.
The Cougars had six penalties in Sunday’s game, while the Capitals had five penalties. Cougars goalie Tyler Schmit had 24 saves, while Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 21 saves. The Capitals outshot the Cougars 32-22.
The Capitals (8-0) will next see action against the Watertown Lakers (3-5) at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Saturday’s game will be the Pink the Rink Night for the Capitals.
