The Oahe Capitals boys lost a heartbreaker to Sioux Falls 1 on Friday at the Oahe Expo Center, falling to the Flyers, 4-3, in overtime. But the Capitals kept their heads high and for good reason.
After trailing 3-1 late in the third period, Oahe rallied with two goals by Andrew Coughlin and Ashton Griese in the final two minutes, forcing the game into overtime. Sioux Falls ended up scoring less than three minutes into the extra frame, but the Caps’ head coach couldn’t be more pleased with his team’s efforts.
“That was an incredible performance. I'm very, very proud of this team (and) these kids,” he said. “As a team, (the Flyers) gave up six goals all season. They hadn’t given up 20 shots in a game, and we put up over 30 shots. And then getting three goals and two in the last two minutes of the game just shows the grit and the determination that this team has.”
Oahe ended up tying Sioux Falls with 33 shots on goal, and neither team found success during power plays. The Caps finished 0-for-3 and the Flyers 0-for-4. Oahe also committed six infractions for 12 penalty minutes while Sioux Falls had five for 10 minutes.
Goalie Colin Lee saved 29-of-33 (87.9 percent) shots on goal for the Caps.
Entering Friday’s matchup, Steele and his players knew that, in order to win, they would have to do something no team has done against the Flyers up to this point — score multiple goals. Griese explained how the Caps did just that despite facing a squad that has posted six shutouts this season.
“Sioux Falls had given up no more than one goal in any of their games this whole year, so we knew their defense was going to be tough,” he said. “We really focused on our aggressiveness, and, obviously, that worked for us, especially in the end there.”
After Oahe fell into a 1-0 hole seven minutes into action, Barret Schweitzer tied things up when he scored his 15th goal of the season with exactly 1.5 minutes left in the first period. Griese was credited with the assist.
The Caps’ offense slowed in the second period, though. They went scoreless despite having multiple opportunities during two power plays. With just over eight minutes left in the period, Cory Perdaems put the Flyers back in front with his second goal, as Sioux Falls led 2-1 entering the final frame.
The Flyers separated themselves even further when Perdaems scored the hat trick less than five minutes into the third period. And for a while, a 3-1 loss seemed to be Oahe’s fate.
“We all just needed to calm down because we were all just kind of getting at each other's throats there for a while because we couldn't break out of the zone,” Coughlin said. “But we just needed to talk to each other and calm down, and we knew that we could do it.”
An offensive adjustment in the final two minutes quickly changed things for the Caps.
Because of the score and little time remaining, it was do-or-die for Oahe. They needed to score two goals in two minutes to at least extend the game to overtime, so Steele decided to pull Lee and replace him with Andre Carbonneau for an extra attacker.
That move immediately paid dividends because with nearly 1.5 minutes left in regulation, Coughlin shot the puck nearly from the neutral zone and scored his sixth goal of the season, thanks to an assist by Carbonneau. All of the sudden, Oahe only trailed 3-2 and had a legitimate shot to send this one to extra time.
“Basically, we run a setup where our center will win it back to us, and we just happen to pass it back and forth from teammates. I saw an opening, there were people in the right spot and I took the shot, and it was perfect,” Coughlin said.
But even Coughlin admitted that he didn’t expect the puck to find the back of the net.
“Honestly, with how the goalie was playing, I was surprised that it went in, especially with the way their defenders were playing,” he said. “Once I saw it in the back of the net, I was like, ‘Wow, that did go in.’”
The Caps continued to be the aggressor on offense. And after a few saves by Sioux Falls goalie Ian Pattison, Oahe had one last chance to even the score with a faceoff left of Pattison, as nine seconds remained.
Griese won the faceoff, and the puck moved its way behind the goal. But as multiple players battled for possession, the puck found its way back to Griese, who had positioned himself in front of the goal.
Griese then went for the upper-left corner of the net and scored his 15th goal this season with 1.9 seconds left. Schweitzer recorded the assist.
In the blink of an eye, the Caps tied it at three a piece.
“Some of the defenders got sucked down, so I was just hanging out in that slot area that the puck slipped through,” Griese said. “And quite honestly, I just sent it at the net (and) didn’t really aim. Just kind of threw it there.”
When asked where that moment ranks in his hockey career, Griese said it’s “right up there at the top spot.”
“Just seeing that building light up, as a senior especially, that's a great moment that I'll never forget,” he added.
Scoring with an extra attacker is an area that Oahe (11-3) has worked on in practice, and Steele thought his boys executed it perfectly.
“When we pulled the goalie as the time management changed, we obviously had to be a little less selective, stop looking for passes and just kind of force things to the net,” he said. “They did absolutely everything we could have hoped for.”
Steele made sure to put the Caps’ last two goals in perspective.
“It's rare to see a six-on-five goal in high school hockey. It's more rare to see two,” he said.
Even in a losing effort, Oahe earned its respect from the undefeated Flyers (13-0).
“Even some of the Sioux Falls parents (and) coaches kind of just let us know, ‘Wow, we haven't had a team fight on us like that this whole year. So, congratulations,’” Griese said. “And I think that shows a lot. We're finally getting that respect from other teams in the state.”
So, what else does this performance say about Steele’s team?
“I just think that it shows that we can play with anybody,” he said. “We're by far a smaller town, a smaller team in that sense. But we can still play with anybody, and we're never out of it. You can't count us out.”
Not only that, but the Caps proved to themselves that they belong with the best teams in South Dakota.
“We definitely felt that we were capable of being in that top group and contending again,” Steele said. “I think that's kind of the question in everyone's mind is we know we’re a solid team, but can we be a great team? Can we be in that top-tier? And I think we answered that tonight.”
Oahe will have a chance to avenge Friday’s loss in two weeks when the Caps head to Sioux Falls on Feb. 17 at Furniture Mart Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.
“We know that, with this overtime loss, we can put up a good fight against them the next time we see them and have a chance of beating them,” Coughlin said.
Up next, Oahe will host Watertown (6-10) on Saturday at the Expo Center at 7:15 p.m.
After an emotional game the night before, it can be easy for a team to let their guard down against a lesser opponent. Steele shared what he wants his boys to do to prevent that scenario.
“Everyone's just gotta go home, go to bed and wake up (Saturday) and not sleep until noon. Wake up early, get the blood flowing,” he said. “It's ‘Pink the Rink’ (Saturday), so (there) should be a little bit more energy in the building anyways with that event going on. So, hopefully, we can lean on that a little bit to get off to a fast start.”
For Griese, Saturday’s game will be extra special. His mother battled breast cancer last spring, and the Oahe Hockey Association will be hosting its “Pink the Rink” event to raise money in support for fighting this disease.
Three more games will be played Saturday — girls U14 at 8 a.m., Bantam B at 10 a.m., Bantam A at noon, girls varsity at 2:30 p.m. and boys junior varsity at 4:45 p.m. All Capitals players will wear pink jerseys to honor someone they know that had or still has breast cancer.
“This year, it’s going to mean so much more to me having that personal experience (and) what my mom went through. Seeing how strong she was and how we had to come together as a family and just get through it together,” Griese said. “So, I think the emotions are gonna be running tomorrow, and I'm gonna be working extra hard to kind of do it for my mom.”
