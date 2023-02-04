Ashton Griese

Oahe's Ashton Griese sent Friday's game versus Sioux Falls 1 to overtime after scoring a goal with 1.9 seconds left in the third period. The Caps fell to the Flyers at the Oahe Expo Center, 4-3.

 Tom Plooster

The Oahe Capitals boys lost a heartbreaker to Sioux Falls 1 on Friday at the Oahe Expo Center, falling to the Flyers, 4-3, in overtime. But the Capitals kept their heads high and for good reason.

After trailing 3-1 late in the third period, Oahe rallied with two goals by Andrew Coughlin and Ashton Griese in the final two minutes, forcing the game into overtime. Sioux Falls ended up scoring less than three minutes into the extra frame, but the Caps’ head coach couldn’t be more pleased with his team’s efforts.

Barret Schweitzer

Oahe's Barret Schweitzer found the back of the net with 1.5 minutes remaining in the first period against Sioux Falls on Friday.
Andrew Coughlin

Oahe's Andrew Coughlin scored a goal versus the Flyers on Friday with just over 1.5 minutes left in the third period. 
Colin Lee

Oahe goalie Colin Lee saved 29-of-33 shots on goal versus the Flyers on Friday.
celebrate

The Oahe Capitals celebrate after scoring a goal against Sioux Falls on Friday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments