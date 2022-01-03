The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team opened up 2022 by competing in two games on the road. They played the Sioux Falls Flyers second team on Saturday in Sioux Falls, and the Brookings Rangers in Brookings on Sunday.
Saturday’s game saw the Capitals win 6-4. The Capitals held a 2-1 lead after the first period, but the Flyers roared back to tie the game at 4-4 after two periods. The Capitals got goals from Ashton Griese and Jarron Beck in the third period to win the game.
The Capitals held a 51-13 edge in shots on goal. The Flyers had six penalties, while the Capitals had two penalties. Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had nine saves, while Flyers goalie Cole Langston had 45 saves.
Sunday’s game saw the Rangers win 5-2. The Rangers led 1-0 after one period, and 4-1 after two periods. Capitals goals were scored by Keenan Howard and Grayson Hunsley.
The Rangers held a 32-21 edge in shots on goal. The Capitals had six penalties, while the Rangers had four penalties. Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 27 saves, while Rangers goalie Kade Brecher had 19 saves.
The Capitals (7-2) will next see action in a pair of games at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. They will have a rematch against the Rangers (7-0) on Saturday, with puck drop scheduled to be at 7 p.m. CT. They will play the Mitchell Marlins (0-6-1) on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. The Capitals defeated the Marlins 9-0 in the regular season opener on November 26.
