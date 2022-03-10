Capitals boys start State

The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team will play the Aberdeen Cougars in the first round of the State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament in Sioux Falls on Friday. The puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT.
The Capitals enter Friday’s game with a record of 13-7. They’ve scored 104 total goals for an average of 5.2 goals per game. The Capitals have also given up 57 goals for an average of 2.85 goals per game. Their top three scorers include Carter Sanderson (26 goals), Ashton Griese (16 goals) and Keenan Howard (14 goals). The most-used goalie for the Capitals is Carter Schulz, who has a 5-5 record and a save percentage of 89.3 percent. Kieran Duffy has a 6-2 record and a save percentage of 88 percent. Little-used goalie Colin Lee has a 2-0 record and a save percentage of 92.6 percent.
The Cougars are 11-9 this season. They’ve scored 98 goals for an average of 4.9 goals per game while giving up 67 goals for an average of 3.35 goals per game. Their top three scorers are Carson Myhre (20 goals), Kasen Claymore (17 goals) and Mason Carrels (14 goals). Carson Hunstad is their most utilized goalie. He has a 10-9 record and a save percentage of 84.5 percent.
The Capitals are 2-0 against the Cougars this season. They defeated the Cougars 5-4 in Aberdeen on Dec. 3, and 6-4 in Fort Pierre on Jan. 23.
