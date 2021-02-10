The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team played the Sioux Falls Flyers 1 and 2 teams in Sioux Falls this past weekend. They were able to win both games.
Saturday’s game against the Flyers 2 team saw the Capitals win 4-2. The Flyers jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Maxwell Mohr scored a goal in the first period. The Capitals took a 3-2 lead after the second period. Goals were scored by Raef Briggs, Dre Berndt and Ashton Griese. Griese added an empty net goal late in the third period to put the final touches on the Capitals’ victory.
The Capitals held a 43-33 shots advantage. The Flyers had six penalties, while the Capitals had five penalties. Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 31 saves, while the Flyers goalie Ryan Flanagan had 38 saves.
Sunday’s game saw the Capitals defeat the Flyers 1 team 3-1. Neither team was able to find the back of the net. The Flyers drew first blood in the second period, but the Capitals responded with goals from Raef Briggs and Jaden Flor. Keenan Howard put the game away when he scored on a power play late in the third period.
Both teams had six penalties each. The Flyers had a 29-25 shots advantage. Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 28 saves, while Flyers goalie Kadin Huyser had 23 saves.
The Capitals (11-1) will play three games at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre this weekend. They will host the Aberdeen Cougars (3-1) on Friday, and the Sioux Center Storm (9-5) on Saturday and Sunday. Puck drop for each game is 8 p.m. CT, 7 p.m. CT, and noon, respectively.
