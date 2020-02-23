The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team faced a pair of Sioux Falls competitors in Sioux Falls this past weekend. They took on the Sioux Falls Flyers’ first team on Saturday and the Sioux Falls Flyers’ second team on Sunday.
Saturday’s game saw the Capitals jump out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a pair of power play goals by Raef Briggs and Clay Ambach. Ambach stretched that lead to 3-0 after finding the back of the net about five minutes into the second period. The game entered the final period with the Capitals holding a 4-2 lead. The Flyers tied things up 4-4 after a pair of power play goals by Nathan Moon and Sam Siegel. The Capitals would not be denied on Saturday. Andy Gordon scored on a power play with less than a minute to play. Spencer Wedin put the finishing touches on the Capitals’ victory by scoring with about 10 seconds to go in the game. The Capitals won 6-4 to hand the Flyers just their second loss of the season.
The Capitals had nine penalties, while the Flyers had eight penalties. Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 31 saves, while Flyers goalie Fred Roufs had 19 saves. The Flyers out shot the Capitals 34-25.
Sunday’s game saw the Flyers jump out to a 1-0 lead five minutes into the first period after a goal by Sebastian Althoff. The Capitals responded with three goals in the first period, two of which were by Raef Briggs. Both teams scored goals in the second period. The game went into the final period with the Capitals holding another 4-2 lead. Boston Nelson scored to bring the Flyers within a goal of tying things up, which was as close as the Flyers would get. The Capitals scored a pair of goals, including a third goal by Briggs, to clinch a 6-3 victory.
The Capitals had six penalties, while the Flyers had eight penalties. Duffy had 25 saves for the Capitals. Flyers goalies Kadin Huyser and Ryan Flanagan had 21 saves and five saves, respectively. The Capitals out shot the Flyers 32-28.
The Capitals (11-5, no. 4 in SDAHA) will play their final home games of the season at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre this coming weekend. They will host the Rushmore Thunder (9-5-1, no. 6 in SDAHA) on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. The Capitals will host the Brookings Rangers (12-3-1, no. 3 in SDAHA) on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
