The Oahe Capitals will play in the opening game of the State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament at the Scheels IcePlex on Friday morning. They will play the no. 3 seed Sioux Center Storm at 9:05 a.m. CT.
The Capitals come in as the no. 6 seed in the tournament. They have the highest number of shots on goal in the SDAHA. The Storm come in with a higher goal average, but a lower goals allowed and shots on goal average. The Storm won the first meeting between the two teams with a 7-3 score on Feb. 15 in Fort Pierre. The Capitals won the second matchup 5-1 the following day.
The other first round games include the Brookings Rangers taking on the Watertown Lakers, and the Huron All Stars battling the Rushmore Thunder. The first day of the tournament will conclude with a battle of Sioux Falls, as the top seeded Sioux Falls Flyers first team take on the Sioux Falls Flyers second team. The Rangers and Lakers have split their two season matchups. The Thunder and Flyers first team have swept their opponents.
Spectators will not be allowed to attend the State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will be able to watch the games on the Midco Sports television channel, or they can listen to them on the radio on Today’s KCCR. Jon Winkler and Jim Lloyd will be on the call for all of the games. As of 1 p.m. CT on Thursday, the State Tournament will still go on as planned. Friday night’s awards ceremony and Saturday morning’s coaches meeting have been canceled.
