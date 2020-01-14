The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team played a pair of games this past weekend. They hosted the Huron All-Stars at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Friday before taking on the Aberdeen Cougars at Odde Ice Arena in Aberdeen on Saturday.
Friday’s game saw the All-Stars jump out to a 3-0 lead within the first three minutes. Carson Duba scored two goals within the first 30 seconds. The Capitals responded in the second period by getting three goals of their own, with two of the goals coming from Elliot Leif. The third period saw the All-Stars score two goals. Leif’s third goal of the game was not enough to lift the Capitals to victory. The All-Stars won 5-4.
Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 21 saves, while All-Stars goalie Cooper Letcher had 34 saves. The Capitals had twice the amount of penalties that the All-Stars had. The Capitals dominated the last two periods in the shots on goal department.
The game against the Cougars saw the Cougars score two goals in the first period. A goal by Caden Davis with less than 20 seconds left put a dent into the Cougars lead before the first intermission. The Capitals took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission. Goals by Davis and Clay Ambach in the third period were the final touches for the Capitals. They came away with a 5-2 victory.
Capitals goalie Riley Briggs had 23 saves, while Cougars goalie Hunter Wilkie had 30 saves. The game was filled with penalties. The Capitals had six penalties, while the Cougars committed nine penalties. The Capitals held a shots on goal advantage in all three periods.
The Capitals (3-4) will play one game this weekend. They will play the Mitchell Marlins (2-6-2) in Mitchell on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.
Full Scoring Summaries for Oahe Capitals games
Oahe Capitals versus Huron All-Stars - Friday, January 10
First Period
H - Carson Duba goal, assist by Walker Schiltz, 0:17
H - Carson Duba goal, assist by Walker Schiltz, 0:33
H - Walker Schiltz goal, 2:37
Second Period
O - Elliot Leif goal, assist by Cole Nelson, 5:53
O - Jaden Flor goal, 6:48
O - Elliot Leif goal, assists by Cole Nelson and Spencer Wedin, 8:18
Third Period
H - Walker Schiltz goal, assists by Carson Duba and Lucas Snyder, 7:35
H - Carson Duba goal, assist by Cody Ruedebusch, 8:40
O - Elliot Leif power play goal, assists by Spencer Wedin and Clay Ambach, 11:39
Oahe Capitals at Aberdeen Cougars - Saturday, January 11
First Period
A - Logan Scheel goal, 5:06
A - Mason Carrels goal, assists by Braydon Jones and Avery Dean, 6:43
O - Caden Davis goal, assist by Andy Gordon, 16:44
Second Period
O - Andy Gordon power play goal, assist by Clay Ambach, 1:36
O - Ryan Wedin goal, assists by Jaden Flor and Andy Gordon, 12:31
Third Period
O - Caden Davis power play goal, assists by Clay Ambach and Raef Briggs, 5:24
O - Clay Ambach shorthanded goal, 10:43
