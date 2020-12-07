The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team opened their 2020-21 regular season this weekend with a pair of road games. They played the Watertown Lakers at the MAAS Ice Arena in Watertown on Saturday, and the Huron All-Stars at the Bergman Ice Arena in Huron on Sunday.
The Capitals defeated the Lakers 7-3 on Saturday. They were led by the trio of Raef Briggs, Ashton Griese and Elliot Leif. All three players had a pair of goals. The other two goals for the Capitals was scored by Keenan Howard.
Saturday’s game was full of penalties. The Lakers had 14 penalties, while the Capitals had 11 penalties. The Capitals held a 44-32 shots on goal advantage. They held the shots on goal advantage in all but the third period. Watertown goalie Owen McBride had 37 saves, while Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 29 saves.
Sunday’s game saw the Capitals defeat the All-Stars 8-2. They were led by Andy Gordon, who had a hat trick of goals. For the second straight game, Elliot Leif scored a pair of goals. The remaining goals were scored by Cord Ellis, Dre Berndt and Raef Briggs.
The Capitals had four penalties, while the All-Stars had two penalties. The Capitals held a 41-36 shots on goal advantage. Like their game on Saturday, the Capitals held the shots on goal advantage in every period but the third period. All-Stars goalie Cooper Letcher had 33 saves, while Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 34 saves.
The Capitals (2-0) will next see league action on Dec. 19-20 when they take on the Yankton Bucks (0-3) in Yankton. Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.
