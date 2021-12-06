The Oahe Capitals boys varsity team played three games on the road this past weekend. They played the Aberdeen Cougars in Aberdeen on Friday, the Watertown Lakers in Watertown on Saturday, and the Huron All-Stars in Huron on Sunday.
Friday’s game saw the Capitals win 5-4 over the Cougars in overtime. Carter Sanderson, who had a hat trick in the season opener against Mitchell a week prior, had yet another hat trick, including the game-winning goal. Ashton Griese scored the other two goals for the Capitals. The Capitals held a 32-27 shot on goal advantage. Both teams had five penalties each. Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 23 saves, while Cougars goalie Carson Hundstad had 27 saves.
Saturday’s game saw the Capitals defeat the Lakers 6-3. Keller Herman and Jarron Beck each had two goals. Andre Carbonneau and Sanderson scored the remaining two goals. The Lakers held a 30-28 shot on goal edge. The Capitals had six penalties, while the Lakers had 11 penalties. Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 27 saves, while Lakers goalie Owen McBride had 22 saves.
Sunday’s game saw the Capitals defeat the All-Stars 6-1. Sanderson scored two goals. The other goals were scored by Carbonneau, Jaden Flor, Dre Berndt and Jonathon Lyons. The Capitals held a 74-18 shot on goal advantage. The All-Stars had three penalties, while the Capitals had two penalties. Capitals goalie Colin Lee had 17 saves, while All-Stars goalie Cooper Letcher had 68 saves.
The Capitals (4-0) will next see action on Sunday against the Rushmore Thunder (6-0) in Rapid City. Puck drop is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.