The Oahe Capitals had a very busy weekend of hockey action. They took on the Rushmore Thunder at the Rushmore Thunder Dome in Rapid City on Friday. Then the Capitals hosted the Sioux Center Storm in a two-game series at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Saturday and Sunday.
Friday’s game saw the Capitals jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. That lead didn’t last, as the Thunder stormed back to tie things up at 3-3. A shorthanded goal by Clay Ambach put the Capitals ahead 4-3, going into the second period intermission. The Thunder tied the game when Hunter Walla found the back of the net about a minute into the third period.
The game went into overtime. The Capitals won 5-4 when Cole Nelson scored, about eight minutes into the overtime period.
The Capitals committed six penalties, while the Thunder had five. Capitals’ goalie Kieran Duffy had 28 saves, while Thunder goalie Abraham Partridge had 38 saves. The Capitals out-shot the Thunder 43-32.
The emotional high that the Capitals experienced on Friday night was answered by disaster on Saturday against the Storm. The Storm jumped on the Capitals early for four goals. Nelson was ejected from the game for a misconduct penalty. The Capitals were down another star player in the second period when Clay Ambach was ejected for a misconduct penalty. The Capitals found the back of the net when Andy Gordon scored midway through the second period to bring the game to a 5-1 score. Gordon and Caden Davis both scored on power plays in the third period to inch the Capitals closer, but it wasn’t enough. Two more goals helped clinch a 7-3 Storm victory.
The game was riddled with penalties. The Capitals committed 12 penalties, while the Storm had 10. Both Duffy and Storm goalie Sunny Brown had 23 saves. The Storm outshot the Capitals 30-26.
Sunday’s game was a chance for redemption for the Capitals. Raef Briggs got the Capitals on the board with a power play goal in the first period. They extended that lead to 2-0 when Elliot Leif scored. A goal by Storm star Canyon Brown put a dent in the Capitals’ lead before the second period intermission. The Capitals came out in the third period firing on all cylinders. They scored three goals, including an empty net goal by Briggs. Duffy, a goalie, got an assist on a goal by Kian Paul. The Capitals came away with a 5-1 victory.
The game was less penalty riddled than the previous night’s contest. The Capitals had eight penalties, while the Storm had four penalties. Duffy had 24 saves, while Storm goalie Blake Cannegieter had 26 saves. The Capitals outshot the Storm 31-25.
The Capitals (9-5-0, no. 5 in SDAHA) will play a pair of games in Sioux Falls this coming weekend. They will play the Sioux Falls Flyers first team (14-1, no. 1 in SDAHA) on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT. The Capitals will end the weekend against the Sioux Falls Flyers second team (6-7-1, no. 8 in SDAHA) on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. CT.
