The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team competed against the Mitchell Marlins at the Mitchell Activities Center on Sunday in a game that was delayed from the previous day.
The Capitals won 10-4. They had eight players score goals. Elliot Leif and Raef Briggs each scored two goals. Spencer Wedin, Andy Gordon, Ryan Wedin, Ashton Griese, Caden Davis and Turner Starr each chipped in one goal. The Capitals lead 4-0 after the first period, and 6-2 after the second period. Their first goal came one minute into the game.
Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 41 saves. Marlins goalie Tate Dailey had 24 saves, while Jeremy Long had nine saves. Each team committed four penalties. The Marlins ended up with a 45-43 shots on goal advantage. The third period was the lone period that they held a shots on goal advantage.
The Capitals (4-2) will have a very lengthy break from league play. They will next see action on Jan. 31 versus the Sioux Falls Flyers (9-1) at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The Capitals will also play the Watertown Lakers (4-5-1) at the Oahe Expo Center on Feb. 1. Puck drop for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Scoring Summary for Oahe Capitals vs. Mitchell Marlins — Sunday, Jan. 19 First Period
O — Spencer Wedin goal, assist by Elliot Leif, 1:08
O — Andy Gordon goal, assist by Clay Ambach, 1:58
O — Ryan Wedin goal, assist by Isaac Polak, 12:06
O — Ashton Griese goal, assists by Turner Starr and Spencer Wedin, 13:37
Second Period
M — Derrick Goldammer power play goal, assist by Eric Biggerstaff, 7:30
O — Raef Briggs goal, assist by Elliot Leif, 9:41
M — Eric Biggerstaff goal, 12:46
O — Caden Davis power play goal, assists by Raef Briggs and Elliot Leif, 16:21
Third Period
M — Max Dailey goal, 1:15
O — Turner Starr goal, assist by Jaden Flor, 8:54
M — Nickolas Robinson power play goal, assist by Eric Biggerstaff, 11:34
O — Raef Briggs goal, assist by Spencer Wedin, 12:05
O — Elliot Leif goal, assists by Raef Briggs and Caden Davis, 12:42
O — Elliot Leif goal, assist by Raef Briggs, 14:42
