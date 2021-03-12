The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team played the Huron All-Stars in the opening round of the SDAHA State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls on Friday. The Capitals came away with an 8-2 victory.
The All-Stars opened the game by scoring within the first six minutes. They took a 1-0 lead into the first period intermission. The Capitals responded by taking a 3-2 lead in the second period after goals by Raef Briggs, Jonathan Lyons and Keenan Howard. Lyons’ goal in particular was the first varsity goal of his career. The Capitals kept up the momentum with five more goals in the third period, including another first varsity goal by Devin Dodson.
The Capitals outshot the All-Stars 40-18. The All-Stars had six penalties, while the Capitals had three penalties. All-Stars goalie Cooper Letcher had 32 saves, while Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 16 saves.
The Capitals (18-3, no. 2 in SDAHA) will play the no. 3 ranked Rushmore Thunder (18-3) in the State Semifinals on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. CT. The Thunder got to the semifinal round by defeating the Sioux Center Storm 8-1 on Friday morning. The Thunder have been a thorn in the side of the Capitals, who have not been able to defeat the Thunder this season.
