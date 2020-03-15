The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team played the Sioux Center Storm in the first round of the State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls on Friday morning. The Capitals came in as the no. 6 seed, while the Storm were the no. 3 seed.

The Capitals jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period. They got goals from Clay Ambach, Spencer Wedin and Adam Ankrum. They extended that lead to 6-1 after the second period. Goals were scored by Clay Ambach, Chris Schultz and Cole Nelson. The Storm put a dent in the Capitals’ lead in the third period after a Lucas VanBerkel goal, but it wasn’t enough. The Capitals won 6-2.

The Capitals had five penalties, while the Storm had three penalties. Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 20 saves. Storm goalies Blake Cannegieter and Milai Brown had 27 saves and six saves, respectively. The Capitals held a 39-22 shots on goal advantage.

The second game of the day saw the Brookings Rangers defeat the Watertown Lakers 9-0. Maxwell Kjelden was the star of the game for the Rangers. He had four goals and one assist.

The State Tournament came to a halt shortly after the conclusion of the Rangers/Lakers game. At this time, it has been postponed until further notice. If the season is over, the Capitals end with a 12-7 record.

